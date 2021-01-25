GBP/USD Current price: 1.3664
- Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that there are early signs the latest measures “are working.”
- The UK unemployment rate is expected to have risen to 5.1% in the three months to Nov.
- GBP/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, decline to accelerate once below 1.3620.
The GBP/USD pair is posting modest daily losses this Tuesday, trading by the end of the American session around 1.3660. An early advance was offset by the prevalent risk-off mood throughout the second half of the day, although the downside remained limited for the pound. The UK didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data, although coronavirus-related news were encouraging. The country reported 22.2K new contagions on Monday, the lowest since mid-December. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that there are early signs the latest measures against COVID-19 “are working.”
This Tuesday, the UK will publish an update on employment. The ILO Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 5.1% in the three months to November, up from 4.9% previously. The number of people claiming for unemployment benefits is expected to have shrunk from 64.3K to 47.5K in December.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is poised to extend its decline in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it is developing below a directionless 20 SMA, although above an also flat 100 SMA. Technical indicators stand within negative levels, but without clear directional strength. A steeper decline could be expected below 1.3620, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.3620 1.3585 1.3530
Resistance levels: 1.3695 1.3745 1.3790
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
