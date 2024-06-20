- Pound Sterling edges lower after posting small gains on Wednesday.
- The Bank of England is forecast to maintain bank rate at 5.25%.
- Vote split could trigger a reaction in Pound Sterling.
GBP/USD stays relatively quiet and fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.2700 in the European morning on Thursday. The Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcements could trigger the next big action later in the session.
The BoE is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25% following the June policy meeting. Because there won't be a post-meeting press conference, investors will scrutinize the policy statement and the vote split.
Economic Indicator
BoE Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Thu Jun 20, 2024 11:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 5.25%
Previous: 5.25%
Source: Bank of England
In case more than two policymakers vote in favor of a rate cut, the initial market reaction could cause Pound Sterling to weaken against its rivals. On the other hand, GBP/USD could stay in range if the BoE refrains from making any noticeable changes to its policy statement and the vote split remains the same, with seven officials voting for a hold.
In the second half of the day, the US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims, alongside Housing Starts and Building Permits data for May.
If there is a sharp decline in the number of first-time application for unemployment benefits, with a reading at or below 220,000, following the previous week's big increase, the USD could gather strength against its rivals in the second half of the day.
Investors will also continue to pay close attention to comments from central bank officials during the American trading hours.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD trades within a touching distance of the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 50, reflecting a lack of directional momentum.
GBP/USD faces key support at 1.2700 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), lower limit of the ascending channel). If the pair drops below this level and starts using it as resistance, 1.2640 (100-day SMA) could be seen as next support before 1.2600 (psychological level, static level).
On the upside, resistances are located at 1.2740 (100-period SMA), 1.2800 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2850 (end-point of the latest uptrend).
BoE FAQs
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive and challenges 1.0700
The selling pressure continues to weigh on the risk complex, motivating EUR/USD to accelerate its daily losses and approach the key contention area around 1.0700 following the closing bell in Europe.
GBP/USD recedes to weekly lows near 1.2650
GBP/USD remains on the back foot in response to the renewed strength in the Greenback, while the dovish hold by the BoE earlier in the session also collaborates with the fresh downward bias on Thursday.
Gold reconquers the $2,350 mark
Gold extends its daily rally and trades at its highest level in two weeks above $2,360 on Thursday. Gold benefits from escalating geopolitical tensions and preserves its bullish momentum despite rising US bond yields and modest USD strength.
Maker primed for a 15% rally if successfully holds key support
Maker price 11% rally on Wednesday suggests a larger bullish move might be in the works. On-chain data shows that a buy-side liquidity sweep occurred before a return in investor interest.
BRICS to grow a member more with Malaysian bid
BRICS is set to grow by another member after Malaysia announced plans to join trade federation. Addition comes after a visit to Malaysia by Chinese Premier Li Qiang to forge closer ties between the nations.