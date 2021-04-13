GBP/USD Current price: 1.3748
- UK Gross Domestic Product was up a modest 0.4% MoM in February.
- BOE’s Haldane announced he would quit his position after June’s meeting.
- GBP/USD has limited bullish potential as long as it holds below 1.3815.
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses to end Tuesday unchanged around the 1.3740 level. The pair topped 1.3768, later falling on the back of mixed UK data. The February Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of £-16.442 billion, worse than anticipated, while the monthly Gross Domestic Product printed at 0.4% for February, better than the previous -2.2% but worse than the 0.6% expected. Industrial Production in the country fell by 3.5% YoY, better than the -4.4% expected, while Manufacturing Production decreased by 4.2% YoY vs the -5.1% anticipated.
Also, the Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane announced he would quit his position and step down from the Monetary Policy Committee after June's meeting to become the Chief Executive of the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce. The UK won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Wednesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair maintains a neutral-to-bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is currently above a flat 20 SMA, after briefly piercing it, but also that it remains below bearish 100 and 200 SMAs. Technical indicators hover around their midlines, lacking clear directional strength. As long as the pair remains below 1.3815, chances of a firmer recovery will remain limited.
Support levels: 1.3700 1.3665 1.3620
Resistance levels: 1.3790 1.3815 1.3860
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data
EUR/USD has surged well above 1.19, as markets have reassessed US inflation data, which marginally beat estimates. Elevated expectations have triggered a "sell the fact" response on the dollar. Updates on J&J's vaccine issues are awaited.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up
Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $63,287 ahead of Coinbase IPO. Ethereum price also formed a new all-time high of $2,229 and remains extremely bullish. XRP price is up by 170% in the past two weeks as it seems Ripple will win the SEC lawsuit.
Breaking: Nasdaq NDX QQQ Sets new record, technical levels to watch
Finally, the Nasdaq catches up with the broader market indices and posts a new record high. At the time of writing the Nasdaq is trading at 13,946 breaking the previous high of 13,879 from way back on February 16!
XAU/USD unable to break key daily support
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,746.92 having travelled between a low of $1,723.79 and a high of $1,749.00. It has been a USD story to start the week with the price falling to three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation making strong gains in March.