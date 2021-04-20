GBP/USD Current price: 1.3936
- Upbeat UK employment-related data provided temporal support to the pound.
- The United Kingdom will publish Mach inflation figures on Wednesday.
- GBP/USD retreated sharply from around 1.4000, further declines likely below 1.3880.
The GBP/USD pair extended its rally to 1.4008 but was unable to hold on to gains and fell to 1.3925 on the back of a dismal market’s mood. UK employment-related data gave a temporal boost to the pound at the beginning of the European session, as the March Claimant Count Change came in at 10.1K, much better than the expected 24.5K. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months to February printed at 4.9%, improving from 5% in the previous month and beating the expected 5.1%.
On Tuesday, the UK will publish March inflation-related figures. The Consumer Price Index is foreseen at 0.8% YoY, while the core reading is expected at 1.1%, up from the previous 0.9%. On the other hand, producer prices are expected to have contracted in the same month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair fell after advancing for six days in-a-row, correcting extreme readings in the near-term. Chances of continued decline are still limited, at least as long as the pair holds above the 1.3900 price zone. Still, a steeper decline seems more likely on a break below 1.3880, where in the 4-hour chart, a bullish 20 SMA provides dynamic support. Technical indicators head firmly lower but remain well above their midlines, anyway indicating decreased buying interest.
Support levels: 1.3880 1.3835 1.3790
Resistance levels: 1.3970 1.4020 1.4065
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.2050 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, losing some of its gains as the dollar shrugs off the fresh drop in yields and rises. European regulators said the benefits of J&J's vaccine outweigh the risks.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures
GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD tests key Fibo resistance at $1,775
XAU/USD rebounds after closing in the negative territory on Monday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower on Tuesday. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to clear $1,775 resistance.
Ethereum price on cusp of massive breakout if key level holds
Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.