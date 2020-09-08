GBP/USD Current price: 1.2989
- UK PM Johnson considering to row back on parts of the Withdrawal Agreement.
- The EU and the UK keep playing the blame-game, with just one month to reach a deal.
- GBP/USD is bearish despite extremely oversold, poised to pierce August low.
The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.2985 this Tuesday settling at the end of the American session a few pips above this last. The pound remained in sell-off mode on the back of Brexit jitters, as chances of a no-trade deal increased sharply in the last couple of days, and neither the UK nor the EU seem willing to give up on their demands. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman said this Tuesday that, while the government still thinks a deal is possible, the EU needs to be more realistic.
Concerns were exacerbated by news that the head of the UK’s legal department, Jonathan Jones, quit after PM Johnson proposed to row back on parts of the Withdrawal Agreement relating to Northern Ireland. The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data, and the calendar will remain empty on Wednesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is extremely oversold yet still bearish. A clear break below the 1.2980, August monthly low, will likely exacerbate the ongoing slump. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has broken below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading south below the 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator has bounced modestly from daily lows, but the RSI indicator keeps heading south, despite being at 23.
Support levels: 1.2980 1.2930 1.2890
Resistance levels: 1.3055 1.3095 1.3140
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
