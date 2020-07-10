GBP/USD Forecast: Correction completed? Biden, Brexit, and US COVID-19 cases may cause further falls

- GBP/USD has corrected lower amid US coronavirus concerns Biden's comments.
- Brexit, UK fiscal stimulus, and new COVID-19 statistics are in play.
- Friday's four-hour chart is showing that the currency pair exited overbought conditions.
After one step back, will sterling take two forward? GBP/USD came out of overbought conditions and dropped due to two US factors. Can it rise back up?
The deterioration in America's coronavirus crisis may have finally caught the markets' attention. Apart from record infections, the death toll is beginning to rise once again, joining the worry uptrend in hospitalizations.
The downtrend in mortalities seems to have ended:
See:
Nationally, the 7-day average in deaths has begun to rise after an extended decline. The last three days were the highest numbers we’ve since early June. pic.twitter.com/fRlYZeYrxa— The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) July 9, 2020
Stocks markets dropped and the safe-haven dollar advanced across the board, pushing GBP/USD lower.
Another factor weighing on sentiment was Joe Biden's speech. The presumptive Democratic nominee seems to have veered to the left of his party, stating that "Wall Street CEOs have not built America" and that "the era of shareholder capitalism has come to an end." That also sent shares lower.
On the other side of the pond, pound bulls may have been encouraged by the reopening of the economy, gradually extending to more sectors. Moreover, Chancellor Rishi Sunak's £30 billion stimulus plan – which includes encouraging eating out and also job retention – is another backwind.
On the other hand, Brexit talks are going nowhere fast, limiting sterling's resurgence. Both UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have commented on the option of the UK ending the transition period without a trade deal. Merkel seems busy with the EU recovery fund than with anything else.
All in all, cable's attempts to recover may falter, especially when new COVID-19 statistics come out of the US.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is below 70 – outside overbought conditions. Pound/dollar is holding its ground above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages while also benefiting from upside momentum.
Overall, bulls are in control.
Cable is battling 1.2590, a swing high from earlier this week. It is followed by 1.2670, which is the weekly peak. Close above, 1.2690 was a peak in mid-June. 1.2730 is next.
Support is at the daily low of 1.2565, followed by 1.25, the round number where the 50 and 200 SMAs converge. It is followed by 1.2460 and 1.24.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces after upbeat COVID-19 cure news
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, rebounding from the lows. Gilead reported that its drug Remdesevir substantially reduces mortality among COVID-19 patients. The news boosted stocks and weighed on the dollar. US coronavirus statistics are due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the market mood improves
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns and focusing on hopes to cure coronavirus. US COVID-19 statistics are due out.
XAU/USD consolidates daily gains above $1,800
After advancing to its highest level since September of 2011 at $1,818 on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair staged a correction and briefly dropped below $1,800 on Thursday.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
Bitcoin tried to regain market share and activated sales in the Altcoin segment. BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD are looking for supports and a rebound to push them to new elative highs. The current compression on the XRP/USD chart could trigger an exploding movement.
WTI drops to fresh weekly lows below $39 amid virus risks, IEA forecast
WTI (August futures on Nymex) extends the steep declines seen on Thursday to drops over 1.50% in the European session this Friday. The oil bears breach the 39 level to hit the lowest levels in eight days at 38.76.