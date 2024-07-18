GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers get discouraged as Pound Sterling struggles to hold above 1.3000

GBP/USD retreats from 2024-high set on Wednesday, trades below 1.3000.

The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic docket.

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and set a new 2024-high at 1.3045 on Wednesday. The pair, however, lost its traction early Thursday and declined below 1.3000.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.19% -0.01% -1.08% 0.22% 0.73% 0.64% -1.14% EUR 0.19% 0.23% -0.70% 0.60% 0.95% 1.03% -0.76% GBP 0.00% -0.23% -0.83% 0.38% 0.73% 0.76% -0.97% JPY 1.08% 0.70% 0.83% 1.30% 1.60% 1.70% -0.24% CAD -0.22% -0.60% -0.38% -1.30% 0.44% 0.43% -1.36% AUD -0.73% -0.95% -0.73% -1.60% -0.44% 0.07% -1.69% NZD -0.64% -1.03% -0.76% -1.70% -0.43% -0.07% -1.78% CHF 1.14% 0.76% 0.97% 0.24% 1.36% 1.69% 1.78% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Pound Sterling gathered strength midweek after the UK data showed that services inflation remained sticky in June. Early Thursday, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.4% in the three months to May, matching the market expectation. The details of the report showed that the wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Including Bonus, declined to 5.7% from 5.9%. GBP/USD started to edge lower following these figures.

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Investors see the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to rising to 230,000 from 222,000 in the previous week.

A bigger-than-forecast print could remind investors of loosening conditions in the US labor market. With markets fully pricing in a 25 basis points Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September, however, the reaction could remain short-lived.

Investors will also continue to pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers before the blackout period starts this Saturday.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The lower limit of the ascending regression channel coming from early July aligns as immediate support at 1.2980. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.

1.2940 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as next support before 1.2900 (psychological level, static level), in case 1.2980 support fails. On the upside, 1.3000 (psychological level, static level) aligns as first resistance before 1.3040-1.3050 (static level, mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.3100 (upper limit of the ascending channel).