GBP/USD Current price: 1.3698
- The UK is among the top-three larger vaccinated nations.
- The Markit UK final January Manufacturing PMI is foreseen unchanged at 52.9.
- GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, but the risk remains skew to the upside.
The GBP/USD pair closed the week with modest gains just below the 1.3700 level and not far from a fresh multi-year high of 1.3758. The pair spent the week consolidating amid a scarce UK calendar, while the pound was quite resilient to the dollar’s demand on risk-aversion.
Easing pandemic pressure provided support to the UK currency. Following a peak of almost 70K contagions per day, the number of daily new cases has averaged 25K this past week, taking off some pressure on the health system. Even further, nearly eight million people in the kingdom had already gotten their first shot, leaving the UK among the top-three larger vaccinated nations. On a down note, the EU imposed export restrictions on vaccines Friday after accusing the British- AstraZeneca of favoring its home market, in detriment of its contracts with the EU. On Monday, Markit will publish the UK final January Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 52.9.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has eased within range, maintaining its bullish stance in the daily chart, as a bullish 20 SMA continues to provide support, advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators have lost their directional strength but hold within positive levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below its 20 SMA but above the 100 SMA, both directionless. Technical indicators hover around their midlines, lacking directional strength. A daily ascendant trend line coming from December 22 low provides support at around 1.3625, while the weekly low comes at 1.3609. A break below this last should open the doors for a steeper decline.
Support levels: 1.3655 1.3605 1.3560
Resistance levels: 1.3715 1.3760 1.3810
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
