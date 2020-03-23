GBP/USD Forecast: Bracing for new lows as Boris readies coronavirus confinement

- GBP/USD is leaning lower in choppy trading amid the coronavirus crisis.
- The UK is readying a lockdown as Brits are flouting social distancing guidelines.
- Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to further losses.
"Here comes the sun" – goes the Beatles song, and Brits took advantage of the sunny spring weather to swarm parks – ignoring the government's calls for social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson – following the steps of French President Emmanuel Macron – has expressed disappointment and is now preparing for a forced lockdown.
And that is already weighing on the pound, as it would further hurt the British economy. The number of UK infections has topped 5,000, and the death toll is nearing 300 as the disease continues spreading. The government's initial "herd immunity" strategy of letting the virus spread among the healthier members of society while protecting the vulnerable – since reversed – was one of sterling's downers last week. Social distancing is now hurting it.
The British government is working on new programs to support the economy and especially workers who will be laid off, offering some 80% of workers' salaries, among other steps. The country's funding needs are set to surge, and that is where the Bank of England steps in. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the BOE, pledged an additional £200 billion in fresh QE last week, and more may come.
On the other side of the pond, US lawmakers in the Senate failed to agree on stimulus measures to help struggling businesses, with Democrats demanding to add more strains attached to companies that receive bailouts, while Republicans are laxer. The disagreements in Washington are weighing on global stocks. Earlier in the day, falling US yields weighed on the dollar, but the world's reserve currency seems to be enjoying demand as a safe-haven asset.
Similar to the UK, the US is moving closer to a full lockdown, with more and more states ordering people to stay at home, adding to job losses. James Bullard, President of the Saint Louis branch of the Federal Reserve, spoke of unemployment rising to 30% and Gross Domestic Product halving at the worst of the crisis.
One thing is clear – volatility is set to remain elevated. Pound/dollar's daily range of nearly 200 pips is relatively modest in comparison to last week but is significantly beyond the pre-crisis levels. More significant moves are likely later on as further coronavirus headlines are set to rock markets. Updates on the number of cases, new restrictions, and fiscal stimulus are eyed.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is floating in a low range, failing to stage a meaningful recovery. Momentum on the four-hour chart remains to the downside, and the Relative Strength Index is above 30 – outside oversold conditions. Cable trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Support awaits at the daily low of 1.1530, followed by the 35-year low of 1.1414. Next, round numbers such as 1.13 and 1.12 come into play.
Resistance is at 1.1713, the daily high, followed by 1.18. a round number that was a swing high last week. It is followed by Friday's peak of 1.1920, and by the psychologically significant figure of 1.20.
More: GBP/USD Forecast: Sell the rally mode as the coronavirus crisis could get worse
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 as dollar attempts recovery
EUR/USD is trading around 1.108 as the market mood remains upbeat. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited. Plunges in eurozone and US PMIs are shrugged off for now.
GBP/USD trades around 1.17 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.17 as the dollar retreats after the Fed's open-ended QE announcement on Monday. Sterling is ignoring the plunge in UK Services PMI to 35.7 and the lockdown in the UK.
Altcoin segment – “Houston, we have a problem”
Bitcoin's dominance chart shows a key moment that can have disastrous consequences. An increase in King Bitcoin dominance could mean the end of hundreds of Altcoin projects. Main Altcoins show signs of a possible positive outcome, but everything is at stake.
Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around $30 from intraday swing highs to the $1615 region.
WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery
WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.