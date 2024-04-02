GBP/USD recovered modestly after falling to multi-week lows.

1.2590 aligns as strong resistance for the pair.

Investors await US JOLTS Job Openings data and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD broke below 1.2600 in the American session on Monday and touched its weakest level in seven weeks below 1.2550. The pair stages a rebound in the European trading hours on Tuesday but it could find it difficult to clear the strong 1.2590 resistance.

Renewed US Dollar (USD) strength after the ISM Manufacturing PMI arrived at its highest level since September 2022 at 50.3 on Monday weighed heavily on GBP/USD. Moreover, the Prices Paid Index, the inflation component of the PMI survey, rose to 55.8 in March from 52.5 in February, highlighting a strengthening input inflation and further supporting the USD.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.50% 0.54% 0.26% 0.36% 0.18% 0.46% 0.75% EUR -0.50% 0.04% -0.22% -0.14% -0.32% -0.05% 0.26% GBP -0.53% -0.03% -0.27% -0.17% -0.36% -0.07% 0.21% CAD -0.27% 0.23% 0.25% 0.08% -0.09% 0.19% 0.48% AUD -0.36% 0.14% 0.18% -0.10% -0.19% 0.09% 0.39% JPY -0.19% 0.35% 0.36% 0.10% 0.21% 0.29% 0.57% NZD -0.47% 0.04% 0.08% -0.19% -0.10% -0.29% 0.28% CHF -0.76% -0.25% -0.21% -0.48% -0.39% -0.58% -0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Early Tuesday, the data from the UK showed that S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI got revised higher to 50.3 in March from 49.9 in the flash estimate and helped Pound Sterling find a foothold.

Later in the day, JOLTS Job Openings data for February will be featured in the US economic docket. A reading above 9 million could help the USD preserve its strength, while a print at or below 8.5 million could have the opposite effect on the currency's performance.

Investors will also pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a nearly 60% probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in June, suggesting that the USD faces a two-way risk depending on policymakers' tone. If market participants refrain from pricing in a policy pivot in June, the USD could continue to outperform its rivals.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as stiff resistance at 1.2590. In case GBP/USD fails to clear that level, technical sellers could remain interested. On the downside, static support seems to have formed at 1.2540 before 1.2520 (beginning point of the latest uptrend) and 1.2500 (psychological level).

Above 1.2590, the 50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart could act as interim resistance at 1.2620 ahead of 1.2650 (100-day SMA) and 1.2670-1.2680 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement, 200-period SMA).