GBP/USD Foreast: Pound Sterling enters consolidation phase ahead of key risk events

GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above 1.2950 after closing flat on Monday.

The near-term technical outlook doesn't offer any directional clues.

Mid-tier data releases from the US will be watched closely ahead of Wednesday's key events.

GBP/USD spent the first trading day of the week moving up and down in a narrow range before closing virtually unchanged. The pair stays in a consolidation phase early Tuesday and continues to fluctuate above 1.2950.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.01% 0.10% 1.58% 0.40% 1.41% 0.92% -0.02% EUR -0.01% 0.09% 1.56% 0.38% 1.37% 0.91% -0.04% GBP -0.10% -0.09% 1.47% 0.30% 1.29% 0.81% -0.13% JPY -1.58% -1.56% -1.47% -1.16% -0.17% -0.66% -1.58% CAD -0.40% -0.38% -0.30% 1.16% 1.00% 0.50% -0.43% AUD -1.41% -1.37% -1.29% 0.17% -1.00% -0.48% -1.42% NZD -0.92% -0.91% -0.81% 0.66% -0.50% 0.48% -0.94% CHF 0.02% 0.04% 0.13% 1.58% 0.43% 1.42% 0.94% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Although the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength early Monday, GBP/USD managed to limit its losses amid a slight improvement seen in risk mood. Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade marginally higher on the day, helping the pair hold its ground.

In the second half of the day, JOLTS Job Openings data for September will be featured in the US economic docket. Markets expect the number of job openings to retreat to 7.99 million from 8.04 million in August. A significant positive surprise, with a print of 8.5 million or higher, could lift the USD with the immediate reaction and cause GBP/USD to edge lower. On the flip side, the USD could come under pressure with a print of 7.5 million or lower.

Nevertheless, investors could stay on the sidelines ahead of this week's key risk events, which will include the announcement of the UK Autumn Budget, Gross Domestic Product and Nonfarm Payrolls data releases from the US.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said they expect to take the tough decisions in this budget but added they can't guarantee "no tax rises" in future budgets. "We have to move to a situation where we invest in the future of this country," Starmer said and noted that he does not accept the proposition that it will have an impact on interest rates.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades within the descending regression channel coming from late September but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart continues to move sideways near 50, highlighting a lack of directional momentum.

The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) stays intact as a pivot level at 1.2970. In case the pair makes a daily close above this level and confirms it as support, it could attract technical buyers and edge higher toward 1.3010 (upper limit of the descending channel) and 1.3060 (static level).

On the downside, first support could be spotted at 1.2900-1.2890 (round level, mid-point of the descending channel) before 1.2800 (round level, static level).