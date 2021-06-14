GBP/USD has formed an order block at the POC zone. We should see a bounce.

W L5 - M L4 and 88.6 have formed the POC zone 1.4000-4010. We could see a move up from the zone straight towards M L3 and W H5. If the price goes lower, watch for a rejection of the POC. Targets are 1.4181 and 1.4243. If the order block holds bulls will be in control.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

