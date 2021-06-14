GBP/USD has formed an order block at the POC zone. We should see a bounce.
W L5 - M L4 and 88.6 have formed the POC zone 1.4000-4010. We could see a move up from the zone straight towards M L3 and W H5. If the price goes lower, watch for a rejection of the POC. Targets are 1.4181 and 1.4243. If the order block holds bulls will be in control.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
Gold: Focus on daily close, as XAU/USD breaches key support ahead of FOMC
Gold price pressurizes weekly lows, as the US dollar holds the firmer ground. Strong US data, stimulus woes and G7 on China keep investors on the edge ahead of FOMC. Gold bears eye daily closing below the 2.5-month-long trendline support for further declines.
Ethereum might create another opportunity for buyers to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price has tagged a resistance level at $2,552 but failed to breach through. This rejection and the lack of buying pressure have played a role in preventing the rise of ETH price. The bullish momentum that evolves at either of these levels might target the range high at $2,909.
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.