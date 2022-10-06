GBPUSD fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday, as markets geared up for tomorrow’s non-farm payrolls (NFP) report.
Ahead of the release, markets have forecasted that September's payrolls will come in at 250,000 jobs.
This comes following yesterday’s ADP private payrolls, which came in at 208,000 versus the expected 200,000.
As economic growth in the United States begins to slow, the labor market has remained one of the only positives in recent months.
XAUUSD was also trading lower in today’s session, hitting a low of $1,716.40 in the process.
