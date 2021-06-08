GBP/USD

On Monday, the GBP/USD exchange rate surged by 73 pips or 0.52%. The currency pair tested the upper line of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday's trading session.

The British Pound is likely to continue to climb against the US Dollar during the following trading session. The possible target for bullish traders will be near the 1.4220 level.

However, the resistance level at 1.4189 could still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.