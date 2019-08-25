GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2278
- G-7 Brexit-related headlines suggest Pound could lose its positive momentum.
- UK PM Johnson said to be planning suspending the parliament to prevent a Brexit extension.
- GBP/USD technically bullish needs to extend gains beyond 1.2350.
The GBP/USD pair flirted with the 1.2300 figure late Friday, ending the week with substantial gains around 1.2280, backed by Brexit hopes and the dollar’s broad weakness. Weekend headlines related to the future of a trade deal showed crossed accusations on whether who will be responsible for a no-deal Brexit. EU Council President, Donald Tusk, said that the Union is willing to help the UK, although not in the case of a no-deal. UK PM Boris Johnson responded that if the EU “don’t want a no-deal Brexit, then we’ve got to get rid of the backstop from the treaty.” Meanwhile, news indicated that PM Johnson had asked the UK’s attorney general, whether Parliament could be shut down for five weeks, to prevent MPs forcing a further extension to Brexit. That said, the GBP/USD pair could seesaw between gains and losses at the weekly opening, as the Pound could be negatively affected by no-deal concerns, while the US would likely suffer from trade tensions. There are no macroeconomic releases scheduled in the UK this Monday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair settled around the 50% retracement of its latest daily slide, measured from 1.2557 to 1.2014. Technical readings in the daily chart suggest that the rally may continue, as the pair broke above a still bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes well into positive territory. The 61.8% retracement of the mentioned decline comes at 1.2350, with the bullish case turning firmer on a break above it. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is also poised to extend its advance, having surpassed by a few pips its 200 SMA and with the 20 SMA extending its advance above the 100 SMA, both below the current level. Technical indicators retain their upward slopes near overbought levels.
Support levels: 1.2260 1.2225 1.2175
Resistance levels: 1.2310 1.2350 1.2390
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: risk-off taking over on trade war escalation
The American Dollar sold off Friday, following US President Trump´s anger discharge on Twitter. The pair soared to 1.1152, its highest for the week, to finally settle at around 1.1140.
GBP/USD: Johnson and Tusk engaged in the blame-game
The GBP/USD pair flirted with the 1.2300 figure late Friday, ending the week with substantial gains around 1.2280, backed by Brexit hopes and the dollar’s broad weakness.
USD/JPY: lower lows at sight on the run to safety
The USD/JPY pair sunk Friday, following US President Trump’s fury with China and Fed’s head Powell, as the market rushed into safety. US yield curve inverted again, fears of recession rule.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.
Gold gains more than $30, eyes 2019 highs on Trump’s tweet
Gold continues to rise sharply amid concerns about the impact of the escalation in the US-China trade war. The demand for safe-haven assets emerged over the last hours, leading to a rally in the yellow metal.