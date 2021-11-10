GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD beat 1.3510/30 to target 1.3570/80 & my selling opportunity at 1.3600/20. Shorts here worked perfectly with a high for the day at 1.3607 & a collapse to my target of 1.3525/15.
In fact, this was also the low for the day.
EURGBP shorts at the 200-day moving average at 8585 work on the slide to second support at 8520/10 for profit taking on any remaining shorts.
A low for the day exactly here so long also worked on the bounce to 8550.
GBPNZD shot higher to strong resistance at 1.9050/70 but shorts need stops above 1.9090 (which looks likely today's high as I write).
Daily analysis
GBPUSD try shorts again at 1.3600/20 targeting 1.3560, perhaps as far as minor support at 1.3525/15. Below here look for 1.3470/60.
A selling opportunity at 1.3600/20. Try shorts with stops above 1.3635. A break higher targets 1.3570/75.
EURGBP holding below 8550 retests supports at 8520/10. Try longs again with stops below 8500. A break lower targets 8475.
Longs at 520/10 target 8550 before first resistance at the 200 days moving average at 8585/95. A break above 8600 is a buy signal for this week.
GBPNZD shorts at strong resistance at 1.9050/70 target 1.9895, perhaps as far as 1.8950.
A break above 1.9090 targets 1.9170/80.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.