The GBP/JPY is bullish but it is coming close to a resistance. 149.80-150.00 will be a hard nut to crack.

In the POC zone, we can see a lot of confluence. D H5, W H4 camarilla levels along with historical sellers and 78.6-88.6 fib pose a threat to bulls. I expect rejections in the zone.Targets are 149.40, 149.04 and 148.50. GBP/JPY is bullish but retracement should come soon as the Yen should also get stronger.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

