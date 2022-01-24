GBP/JPY accelerates its latest fall

GBP/JPY traded lower on Monday, after hitting resistance at 154.45. The rate fell below Friday’s low of 153.90, thereby confirming a forthcoming lower low. Overall, the rate continues to trade below the downside resistance line taken from the high of January 12th, while, recently, it accelerated to the downside, distancing itself from that line. All these technical signs paint a negative short-term picture in our view.
We believe that the dip below 153.90 may have opened the way towards the 153.02 level, marked by the low of December 24th, the break of which could aim for the 152.60 barriers, or the 152.16 zones, marked by the inside swing high of December 16th, and an intraday swing low formed on December 22nd. If the bears are not willing to stop there and decide to push lower, we could see them diving towards the low of that day, at around 151.10.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI lies below 70, but points down, while the MACD runs below both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect strong downside speed and support the notion for further declines.
On the upside, we would like to see a strong rebound back above the 155.40 barriers, and the downside resistance line drawn from the high of January 12th. This could encourage the bulls to initially target the high of January 19th, at 156.20, the break of which could extend the advance towards the peak of the day before, at around 156.97. If that barrier is not able to halt the buying activity either, its break may see scope for extensions towards the peak of January 12th, at 157.70.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 for the first time in two weeks
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure in the American session on Monday and trades at its lowest level in two weeks slightly below 1.1300. US Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs missed market expectations by a wide margin in early January. The S&P 500 Index is down nearly 2% after the opening bell.
GBP/USD extends daily slide toward 1.3450
GBP/USD continues to stretch lower toward mid-1.3400s on Monday as the mood continues to sour. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.7% and 2.1% after the disappointing PMI data from the US.
Gold declines toward $1,830 despite falling US bond yields
Gold climbed above $1,840 during the European trading hours but erased its daily gains to turn flat on the day at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 2% on Monday as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21%.