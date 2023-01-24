EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has corrected to 1.0846. Today the market goes on developing a structure of growth to 1.0948. After this level is reached, the pair may correct to 1.0840. Then the quotes might grow to 1.0965 and extend the wave to 1.0980.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair corrected to 1.2323. Today the market continues developing the wave of growth to 1.2474. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 1.2313 should start.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 130.88. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 129.16. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 131.17 might start, followed by a decline to 128.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 0.9156. Practically, the market has formed a consolidation range around 0.9155. With an escape downwards, a new structure of decline to 0.9038 might form. With an escape upwards, a pathway up to 0.9273 should open.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has corrected to 0.6969. Today a structure of growth is forming to 0.7069. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 0.6969 should start, from where the trend might continue to 0.6870.
Brent
Brent has completed a wave of growth to 88.98. Today a link of correction to 87.15 is not excluded. Then growth to 90.30 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 93.06.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has corrected to 1911.50. Today the market continues developing the wave of growth to 1948.33. After this level will be reached, a correction to 1922.22 will not be excluded, followed by growth to 1967.87.
S&P 500
The stock index completed a link of growth to 4040.0. Today a consolidation range might form around this level. With an escape downwards, a new wave of decline to 3855.5 should start. The goal is first.
