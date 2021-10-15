EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After reaching the upside target at 1.1622 and finishing the first descending impulse towards 1.1585, EURUSD is correcting upwards. Possibly, the pair may complete the correction at 1.1608 and then form a new descending structure to break 1.1585. Later, the market may continue falling with the target at 1.1555.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1.3724, GBPUSD is falling to reach 1.3650 and may later start another correction towards 1.3690. After that, the instrument may trade downwards to break 1.3640 and then continue falling with the target at 1.3568.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has finished another descending wave at 71.34. Today, the pair may grow to reach 71.60 and then resume falling within the downtrend with the target at 71.07.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After forming a new consolidation rage around 113.50, USDJPY has broken it to the upside. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 114.06 and then start a new decline towards 113.78. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 114.34.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has finished the ascending impulse at 0.9245; right now, it is correcting towards 0.9218. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9302.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the ascending wave at 0.7408; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 0.7434 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.7324.
Brent
After rebounding from 83.40, Brent is trading upwards to reach 85.00. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 82.22.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1795.40. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 1803.56; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 1777.24.
S&P 500
After breaking 4390.3 to the upside, the S&P index has reached 4452.4. Today, the asset may consolidate around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to break 4390.0. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 4328.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1600 amid improving risk sentiment, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1600, extending its bounce amid improving market sentiment. Risk-on mood caps the US dollar’s rebound but positive yields could weigh on the spot. Upbeat US earnings reports cheer markets ahead of the critical Retail Sales report.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters
The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims.
XAU/USD needs acceptance above key $1798 level for further upside
Gold price is reversing from monthly highs just ahead of the $1800 mark, as the US dollar rebounds in tandem with Treasury yields amid the upbeat market mood.
Bitcoin crosses $60,000 as BTC bulls target $78,000 next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how BTC might post further gains.
US Sept Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to decline modestly following August's rebound. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.