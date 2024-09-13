Forecasting the Coming Week: The Fed’s key meeting set to influence market moves

The US dollar succumbed to sustained selling pressure over the past few days, leading to its second consecutive weekly decline. This weakness comes amidst growing expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve on September 18, with most market participants betting on a 25 basis point reduction.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) added to Thursday’s losses and retested once again the sub-101.00 region on Friday, ending its second consecutive week in negative ground. The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index kicks off the US calendar on September 16. A busy docket on September 17 will see Retail Sales, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Business Inventories, the NAHB Housing Market Index and the API’s report on US crude oil inventories. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision takes centre stage on September 18, seconded by the usual weekly Mortgage Applications gauged by MBA, the EIA’s report on US crude oil stockpiles, Building Permits, Housing Starts, and TIC Flows. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims are due on September 19, followed by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Exiting Home Sales, and the CB Leading Index.
EUR/USD rose to weekly tops past the 1.1100 barrier, although it failed to extend the move beyond that region on a more sustainable fashion and ended the week slightly on the defensive. The EMU’s Balance of Trade, Labour Cost Index and Wage Growth are all expected on September 16. The Economic Sentiment tracked by the ZEW institute in the euro area and Germany will be published on September 17. The EMU’s final Inflation Rate is due on September 18, while the Current Account results will be release on September 19. On September 20 comes Germany’s Producer Prices and the advanced Consumer Confidence reading in the euro bloc by the European Commission.
GBP/USD lost some of its earlier gains after reaching the 1.3160 area on Friday, but it still managed to hold onto a positive performance for the week. The publication of UK Inflation Rate is due on September 18. The BoE will meet on September 19, while Retail Sales, the GfK Consumer Confidence and Public Sector Net Borrowing are all due on September 20.
USD/JPY dropped to new 2024 lows in the 140.30-140.25 band on the back of the weaker US Dollar and declining US yields. The Tertiary Industry Index is due on September 17, seconded by Balance of Trade results and Machinery Orders on September 18. The usual weekly Foreign Bond Investment data will be published on September 19. The BoJ will meet on September 20, along the release of the Inflation Rate.
Although AUD/USD experienced modest losses on Friday, it successfully ended two consecutive weeks of declines and resumed its upward trend with solid momentum. The Westpac Leading Index comes on September 18, ahead of the release of the labour market report on September 19
Anticipating Economic Perspectives: Voices on the Horizon
- The Fed’s Logan speaks on September 17.
- The RBA’s Jones and the BoC’s Rogers will speak on September 18, along with the ECB’s Nagel
- The ECB’s Nagel and the BoC’s Vincent are due to speak on September 19.
- The Fed’s Harker, the BoE’s Mann, the Bo’s Macklem, and the ECB’s Lagarde are due to speak on September 20.
Central Banks: Upcoming Meetings to Shape Monetary Policies
- The Federal Reserve and the Bank Indonesia (BI) will decide on rates on September 18.
- The Norges Bank, the SARB, the BoE and the CBRT will all meet on September 19.
- The BoJ meets on September 20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1100 as USD struggles to rebound
EUR/USD builds on Thursday's gains and trades in positive territory near 1.1100 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to hold its ground despite the upbeat consumer sentiment data for September, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.3150 on improving risk mood
GBP/USD edges higher toward the 1.3150 area in the second half of the day on Friday. The improving risk mood, as reflected by rising US stock indexes, makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and supports the pair heading into the weekend.
Gold climbs to new record-high above $2,580
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades near $2,580 after setting a new record-high slightly above this level. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 3.7% as markets reassess the odds of a large Fed rate cut, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Crypto Today: WazirX exploiter moves nearly $12 million Ether to new address, Bitcoin, ETH post gains
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 at the time of writing, adding 2% to its value this week. Ethereum hovers around $2,300 as WazirX exchange exploiter moves 5,000 Ether to a new wallet address and a crypto mixer.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.