As expected, the ECB hiked its three key policy rates by 50bp today and gave no indications for the coming rate path. The ECB communication clearly highlighted the number of risks prevailing to the economic and inflation outlook, but should the baseline prevail once the current turmoil subsides, more rate hikes may be needed. We keep our call for a 50bp rate hike in May due to the still high underlying inflation, and a peak policy rate reached in July of 4%.
The ECB argued there is no trade-off between price and financial stability, which shows the ECB is willing to introduce measures to allow it to keep fighting inflation.
