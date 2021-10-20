Investors should keep in mind that the coronavirus is still a big factor that could likely move financial markets. Recently, coronavirus cases have been growing in the United Kingdom with a whopping 45,140 new cases, the highest number of cases in 3 months, reported on Sunday. The country is debating the cause of the recent increase in cases with Scott Gottlieb, Commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration, to determine whether delta plus, a new coronavirus variant, is to blame.
In the United States, Americans are being administered booster shots. The delta variant remains the dominant strain in the country, accounting for all cases in Colorado. Pfizer is currently waiting for the US Food and Drug Administration to approve shots for children. Similarly, cases in China have also surged, with an elderly couple being accused for the recent spread. The couple broke rules and went on a road trip earlier this month to the country’s northwestern provinces.
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.