Investors should keep in mind that the coronavirus is still a big factor that could likely move financial markets. Recently, coronavirus cases have been growing in the United Kingdom with a whopping 45,140 new cases, the highest number of cases in 3 months, reported on Sunday. The country is debating the cause of the recent increase in cases with Scott Gottlieb, Commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration, to determine whether delta plus, a new coronavirus variant, is to blame.

In the United States, Americans are being administered booster shots. The delta variant remains the dominant strain in the country, accounting for all cases in Colorado. Pfizer is currently waiting for the US Food and Drug Administration to approve shots for children. Similarly, cases in China have also surged, with an elderly couple being accused for the recent spread. The couple broke rules and went on a road trip earlier this month to the country’s northwestern provinces.