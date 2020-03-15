- US central bank cuts fed funds target range 1% to 0% to 0.25%.
- Begins $700 billion quantitative easing program.
- Fed to buy Treasuries and mortgage backed securities.
- Dow futures down +1000 points in pre-market.
- Powell does not see negative rates as appropriate for the US.
In a bid to prevent financial market instability and to blunt economic damage from the global spread of the Coronavirus the US central bank dropped the fed funds target range 100 basis points to 0%-0.25%.
Saying the outbreak “has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States,” the FOMC announced a $700 billion asset purchase program that will buy $500 billion in Treasuries and $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities over the coming months.
Market reaction
Market were clearly spooked by the emergency weekend move, reminiscent of the height of the financial crisis. Dow futures were limit down at 7:00 pm in New York and the euro had jumped over 100 points to 1.1156 from its open at 1.1101 in Asian trading. The USD/JPY was at 106.42 down from 107.95.
The Fed also lowered the rate at the discount window by 1.25% to 0.25% and lengthened the loan term to 90 days. This facility is used by banks for emergency liquidity and “supports the smooth flow of credit to households and businesses,” said the bank in a separate note.
The discount window is known as the ‘lender of last resort’ to the banking industry. Its use is public and many institutions have in the past been reluctant to access it as it suggests that borrowers may be having trouble finding loans in the interbank money market.
The Fed also cut reserve requirements, the funds that banks must keep on deposit at the central bank, to zero for many thousands of banks.
In a further effort to sustain global financial liquidity the Fed, in concert with the Bank of Japan, the ECB, the Bank of Canada, and the Swiss National Bank, lowered the interest rates on swap line loans to promote dollar liquidity around the world.
“The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals,” promised the FOMC statement.
It appears from the format of the FOMC statement that the weekend meeting will replace that scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday, though this was not stated.
Monday morning
While the Fed's surprise Sunday move excited fears of the unknown more considered thought is likely to conclude that the safety factors that ordered currency markets last week will remain true. One key metric will be the extent of the Treasury market response. With the Fed set to buy $500 billion in Treasuries over the next month rates will be forced lower.
Chairman Powell said that the bank will "go in strong" on asset purchases and that there would be no weekly or monthly cap on purchases, implying a major effort by the New York Fed which executes the central bank's market directives, on Monday morning.
As of this writing (8:40 pm EDT) the 10-year Treasury yield is 0.707%, down from the Friday close at 0.983%.
T
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand
EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.11 after stocks are falling and stocks are in demand. The move comes despite the Fed's rate cut to 0% and massive QE. Investors are flocking to the greenback amid the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD trades around 1.23 in choppy trading
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23 as the safety of the dollar is sought amid a massive sell-off on Wall Street related to the coronavirus crisis. Volatility is high.
Breaking: S&P 500 hits level-one circuit breaker with 7% loss
Minutes after Wall Street's opening bell, the S&P 500 erased 7% to trigger the level-one circuit breaker. Trading is now halted for 15 minutes. In case the S&P 500 falls 13% below Friday's closing level, the level-two circuit breaker will be triggered for another stoppage of trading for 15 minutes.
Gold: Finds some support near $1450 horizontal level, remains vulnerable
Gold extended last week's sharp retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some aggressive selling for the fifth consecutive session on the first day of a new trading week.
WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.