For the third time since April, the S&P500 index faces a sharp sell-off from the 200-day average. And all times, the fundamental reason is a more hawkish Fed policy than the markets had hoped for.
In June-August and October-December, the S&P500 started with a technical reversal after it oversold the market. Later buying was supported by signs of weakening inflation, which fed hopes that the Fed would soften its tone. However, Powell and co have been persistent in embedding the idea in the markets that the fight against inflation will be extended. About as insistent as assurances about the "transitory" nature of inflation in 2021.
Even if the Fed is wrong in its forecasts now, it can raise the rate so sharply that it will first put a heavy burden on the financial market and, through it, on the entire economy. It is believed that it takes several quarters before the effects of a change in monetary policy are fully reflected in the economy. This is probably why the economy has continued to create jobs despite the most violent monetary tightening cycle since the 1980s. More problems lie ahead, which is predicted by the Fed, expecting GDP growth of only 0.5% and a jump in unemployment from 3.7% to 4.6% over 2023.
However, we must remember that the market can be wrong too. The general expectation right now is that the developed world is suffering permanently from low inflation and that the current jump is due to an unfortunate concurrence of one-off factors, the effects of which are already wearing off. So far, we saw a pullback in ship container costs to pre-covid-19 'normal' levels and Crude Oil return to 12-month lows. However, low unemployment and de-globalisation can keep inflationary pressures markedly above the Fed's target for the foreseeable future.
However, this week's dynamics are worrying if one looks out of context and only at the charts. After the inflation release, the almost 3% surge in S&P 500 futures was trashed in less than 3 hours. The market closed that day under the 200-day MA, doubting the downtrend break.
The strong selling since Wednesday is very similar to what we saw in April and August reversals. On top of that, the index flew over the 61.8% Fibonacci mark of the rise since the beginning of October during the fall. In Thursday's trading, the S&P500 fell helplessly out of the up-trending trading channel that has been neatly forming over the past two-plus months.
In theory, a sharp rebound is possible today due to the large-scale quarterly expiry of futures and options. However, a likely increase in trading volumes today could work for both bulls and bears. In addition, we note that still the Fed has lowered the rate hike step and did not dismiss the idea that the next hike could be 0.25 points.
We also continue to see bullish signals in related markets. The Dow Jones index remained above its 200-day average and drew a "golden cross" to start the week. EURUSD and GBPUSD have crossed their 200-day averages and attracted buyers on the dip.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0600 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0600 on Friday after having recovered toward 1.0650 with the initial reaction to dismal US PMI data. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood helps the US Dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2200 as US Dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near 1.2150. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes allows the US Dollar to gather strength as a safe haven against its major rivals and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.