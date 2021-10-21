EURUSD is coming higher very nicely back towards 1.1663, the former lows, after a bottom formation at 1.1520/25 area that we recognized because of a five-wave drop and break out of a downward channel. There was also a bullish divergence that was pointing higher at the time.

It seems there can be more gains coming, but after a pullback, if we consider that structure from 1.1524 can also be a leading diagonal. Support is at 1.1600-1.1570.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!