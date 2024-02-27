- Economists expect inflation to have fallen in February in the Eurozone.
- Low expectations may result in a hotter outcome, especially in underlying inflation.
- A "sticky" core inflation figure of 3% would disappoint investors expecting rate cuts.
Is inflation under control or about to reaccelerate? That is the dilemma for US policymakers, but it is not lost on Europe – despite recession fears. Preliminary figures for February will shed light on the matter and probably rock the Euro.
Here is the preview of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) report for the Eurozone in February, due on Friday at 10:00 GMT.
No victory lap just yet
This is (almost) what victory should look like:
Eurozone HICP. Source: FXStreet
Headline inflation fell from a peak of 10.6% in October 2022 to a trough of 2.4% in November 2023, within touching distance of 2%, the goal of the European Central Bank (ECB). Then, it advanced. Is this a "dead-cat bounce," which will be followed by further falls?
After hitting 2.8% YoY in January, economists expect the HICP to fall to 2.5% in February, thus resuming its falls. That would result from the recent calm in Oil prices and stability in food costs. However, when stripping out volatile items, the picture is more complex.
Sticky services costs
Like the US, Europe is struggling with the secondary effects of inflation, reflected in rising wages. Acceleration in pay results in higher services costs. It is the so-called “sticky” part of inflation, as wages do not fall quickly – especially in Europe, where collective bargaining locks in salary raises for many workers.
Nevertheless, the economic calendar points to an expected drop in Core HICP from 3.3% to 2.9%. The last time underlying inflation hovered below 3% was in February 2022 – just before Russia invaded Ukraine.
However, the sticky nature of wages mentioned earlier could result in a small beat, with 3% or even 3.1%. In such a case, hawks at the ECB would be emboldened to leave interest rates higher for longer. That would also boost the Euro.
If Core HICP misses estimates and tumbles to 2.8% or lower, concerns about a recession will grow, and the Euro will fall. Such a scenario is less likely. An as-expected 2.9% outcome would result in a moderate market response, leaving room for the Euro to move according to the headline HICP and other factors.
Final Thoughts
I expect Core Eurozone HICP to beat estimates due to collective bargaining. If this analysis is correct, the Euro would receive a boost. It is essential to note that early releases from individual countries do not highlight underlying inflation data measured by European standards, so the reading has the potential to provide surprises.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after US data
EUR/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses after meeting support at 1.0800. The US data showed that the real GDP growth for Q4 got revised lower to 3.2% from 3.3%, limiting the US Dollar's strength and helping the pair find a foothold.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2650 following earlier decline
GBP/USD staged a correction after falling toward 1.2600 earlier in the day and stabilized near 1.2650. The risk-averse market atmosphere doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum, even though the Q4 US GDP growth was revised slightly lower to 3.2%.
Gold fluctuates above $2,030 as US yields edge lower
Gold holds above $2,030 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield corrects lower after rising above 4.3% on Tuesday, allowing XAU/USD to cling to modest daily gains ahead of Thursday's key PCE inflation data.
Bitcoin revisits $60,000 for the first time since November 2021
Bitcoin (BTC) price has tagged the $60,000 psychological level in the early New York trading session on Wednesday. This development puts BTC at a level last seen in November 2021.
New Zealand's central bank shifts tone, sending Kiwi lower
The central bank of New Zealand softened its previous threat to lift rates even further, turning the Kiwi dollar into this morning’s biggest underperformer.