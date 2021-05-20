Markets
(European) equity markets were captured in an outright risk-off mode yesterday, building on recent fear for destabilizing effects of an inflation uptick. European indices lost 1.50%/2.0%. The sell-off initially coincided with a further rise in yields, with both the German 10-y yield and the 10-y swap rate touching new cycle peaks respectively at -0.07% and 0.21%. Later, financial measures of inflation expectations (and commodities) gradually eased, slowing the rise in yields. The ECB warning on financial stability risks added to the idea that the debate on reducing the pace of emergency asset purchases probably will remain alive already at the upcoming policy meeting. A rise in real yields compensated for the setback in inflation expectations. At the end of the day, the German yield curve slightly bulls flattened with yields declining between -0.1bp (5-y) to 1.7 bp. Still, the uptrend (in yields) remains intact, despite the risk-off. US equities also opened with substantial losses but started a gradual intraday rebound to close with modest losses. The Minutes of the April Fed meeting showed that ‘A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in the upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases. The headlines of the minutes reinforced the intraday trends of higher real yields and easing inflation expectations. Contrary to Europe this combination triggered a further rise in the US yields with the belly of the curve underperforming(5-yup 3.9 bp, 10-y +3.4 bp, 30-y + 0.9 bp). The 10-y real yield jumped 9 bp! The dollar initially profited only very modestly from the risk-off, but the jump in real US yields post-minutes finally helped the US currency to leave recent lows. EUR/USD closed at 1.2175. DXY index returned north of 90.00 (close to 90.19). EUR/GBP rose modestly (close 0.8625).
This morning, Asian equities show a mixed picture with Japan slightly outperforming. Japanese exports rose a stronger than expected 38% Y/Y. Imports also rose more than expected (12.8%), suggesting improving international conditions. The dollar struggles to extend yesterday’s rebound (DXY 90.13, EUR/USD 1.2180).
The eco calendar is thin today with the US jobless claims (expected to decline to 450k) and the Philly Fed business outlook probably only of intraday significance. On core bond markets, we’ll look out how yesterday’s balancing act between a rebound in real yields and softening inflation expectations will develop. At least for European interest rate markets, there is no indication that the uptrend will be reversed as markets look forward to the ECB June 10 meeting. Yesterday’s rise in US real yields bought the dollar some time, but we’re not convinced this will mark the start of a protracted USD comeback. On the euro-side, the catching-up narrative apparently also still works in the background. The 1.2245 resistance area remains within reach. A decline below 1.2050 would call an end to the EUR/USD upside momentum. This still looks quite far away.
News Headlines
Australian employment fell unexpectedly by 30.6k in April (+20k forecast). Details were slightly more encouraging as full-time jobs rose by 33.8k while part-time employment fell by 64.4k. Seasonal effects explain part of the disappointment with easter and school holidays. The Australian Bureau of Statistics suggested that the impact from the expiry of the temporary wage-subsidy stimulus was minimal. The unemployment rate fell from 5.7% to 5.5%, but probably for the wrong reason with the participation rate declining from 66.3% to 66%. Another data released showed Australian consumer inflation expectations rising from 3.2% to 3.5% in May. AUD/USD brushed off the data, trading near AUD/USD 0.7750.
US Secretary of State Blinken released a statement on Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after meeting with Russian FM Lavrov. Although a US State Department report concluded that the project is a sanctionable activity, the US administration decided to forego on such action. It demonstrates the government’s commitment to energy security in Europe, consistent with President Biden’s pledge to rebuild relationships with US allies and partners in Europe.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
Gold looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy