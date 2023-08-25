European indices end week on a positive note as US dollar rises for sixth consecutive week

European stock indices managed to end the week on a positive note following Fed chair's Jerome Powell's speech, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Fed will "proceed carefully" says Jerome Powell
“Fed Chair Jerome Powell's keynote speech at the Jackson Hole symposium was a bit of a damp squib as he tried to please both doves and hawks. After some initial volatility during the speech equity indices declined again but European indices still managed to end the week in positive territory. This despite Germany's economy stagnating in Q2 after its recession and German IFO business sentiment hitting a 10-month low while French unemployment rises the most in two years."
U.S. dollar appreciation targets May high
“The U.S. dollar is on track for its sixth consecutive week of gains with the US Dollar Basket rallying towards its May peak. Despite better-than-expected UK consumer confidence GBP/USD trades in 2 1/2 month lows, as does EUR/USD ahead of ECB president Christine Lagarde's Jackson Hole speech late on Friday. Next week is brimming with high-impact data releases such as the latest look at inflation, U.S. economic growth and August Non-Farm Payrolls."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0800 as markets assess Powell speech
After rising quickly toward 1.0850, EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 1.0800 in the American session. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell left the door open for one more rate hike in his Jackson Hole speech, allowing the US Dollar to gather strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD returns below 1.2600 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2600 on Friday. Following a selloff with the immediate reaction to Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, the US Dollar started to gather strength amid a negative shift seen in risk mood and weighed on the pair.
Gold drops below $1,910 as US yields turn north
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below $1,910. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned north and climbed toward 4.3% following Fed Chairman Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, forcing XAU/USD to lose its footing.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up.