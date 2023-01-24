EURJPY has been developing within a symmetrical triangle in the long-term timeframe, taken from the troughs in May 2022 and the peak in October 2022. Moreover, in the short-term view, the price is consolidating within a trading range with upper boundary the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 124.40 to 148.40 at 142.70 and lower boundary the 138.00 psychological mark, while it found strong resistance at the downtrend line at the moment.
Technically, the RSI indicator is sloping slightly down in the positive territory, while the stochastic is approaching the overbought area, suggesting more gains in the near term.
If the bulls manage to climb beyond the downtrend line and the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 142.35 may hit the 23.6% Fibonacci at 142.70. A successful rally above them could change the recent neutral mode to bullish, testing the 147.10 resistance and the eight-year peak of 148.40.
On the other hand, a continuation of the recent retreat could open the door for a touch of the 200-day SMA at 140.80 and the 20-day SMA at 140.45. Below these lines, the 38.2% Fibonacci at 139.20 and the 138.00 round number may halt bearish actions. However, if the bears break that level too, this could take the market towards 137.40 and 136.35, which is the 50.0% Fibonacci, shifting the bias to bearish again.
All in all, EURJPY is looking neutral in the short-term timeframe and traders need to wait for a jump above 142.70 or a drop below 138.00.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0850 following the mixed PMI data releases from Germany and the Eurozone. Ahead of S&P Global PMI surveys from the US, the US Dollar Index holds steady above 102.00, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD extends slide to 1.2300 area after UK PMI data
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2300 after the UK S&P Global Services PMI unexpectedly fell to 48.0 in January. The renewed Brexit concerns and UK political jitters put additional weight on the Pound Sterling.
Gold bulls retain control near nine-month top, just below $1,950
Gold price builds on the previous day's modest uptick and gains some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. The momentum pushes the XAU/USD to its highest level since April 22, around the $1,942-$1,943 region during the early European session, though lacks follow-through.
Why Solana, Cardano and Polkadot holders are pouring capital into small caps in 2023
Holders on Ethereum-killer networks Solana, Cardano and Polkadot have started cycling into small market capitalization cryptocurrencies, hunting undervalued tokens.
More job cuts, PMI data and Microsoft earnings
In other currencies, the EURUSD couldn’t consolidate gains above the 1.09 mark yesterday. But today’s PMI data could help give another boost to the single currency. And, if not, the message from the European Central Bank (ECB) is crystal clear: the rate hikes will continue and that’s positive for the euro.