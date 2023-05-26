The single European currency has stabilized for now between the levels of 1,07 - 1,0750 after the new losses suffered during Thursday.
Yesterday had quite a lot of interest from macroeconomic data announcements with the growth path of the German & US economy standing out.
Τhe German GDP announcement was particularly troubling as it showed signs of contraction and if this contraction widens at the eurozone level it will make the job of the European Central Bank in the fight against inflation even more difficult.
Οn the other side of the atlantic the US economy continues to hold good growth rates , outlook remain positive and yesterday's announcement was a pleasant surprise.
The result of yesterday's announcements particularly favored the American currency which was driven to new local high levels against the euro.
In any case, the losses for the European currency were extremely limited and as I mentioned in a previous article, it does not look ready to collapse without showing signs of a reaction, something that is often observed with great fidelity.
In general the market picture remains the same , the Euro currency is in a mildy pressured environment which have sent it almost 400 basis points below the 1,11 level and I estimate that these losses will not be much extend for now.
Αnd today's agenda is of some interest with the personal consumption index and durable goods orders from the United States standing out.
I will stick to yesterday's thinking and avoid any posithions in favor of the US currency at these levels, while on the contrary the buy positions of the euro every time it marks new local lows is not a bad idea , as the reaction is quite likely.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains toward 1.2350 after mixed UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is holding its recovery gains toward 1.2350 after the UK Retail Sales data came in mixed for April. Cable is advancing as the US Dollar is losing ground amid a correction alongside the US Treasury yields. Focus now shifts toward the US PCE inflation data.
EUR/USD climbs to near 1.0740 as ECB to raise rates further despite German recession
The EUR/USD pair has climbed above the critical resistance of 1.0740 in the early European session after a firmer recovery from near the round-level support of 1.0700. The major currency pair is anticipated to extend further as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its correction further to near 104.08.
Gold rebound appears elusive within $1,951-43 range
Gold pares weekly losses at the lowest levels in two months as markets await the key US data, as well as the debt ceiling deal. The precious metal’s latest rebound could be linked to the US Dollar’s retreat from a multi-day top as the latest headlines suggest that the policymakers still have sizeable differences to cut to avoid the US default.
Will Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao be the next Elon Musk for meme coins?
From the launch of meme coins to Hong Kong’s recent regulation, crypto markets, or at least a specific set of the tokens, have experienced massive demand. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao took part in this mania after his recent retweet.
Fitch puts US on negative credit watch and the Dollar extends its gains
Concerned about the political wrangling over servicing US debt prompted Fitch to put the US on negative credit watch. Besides chin wagging and finger pointing, it has had little perceptible impact. The dollar is mostly higher, reaching new highs for the year.