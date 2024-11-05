- EUR/USD advanced to three-week highs beyond 1.0930.
- The US Dollar lost further ground as US election remained under way.
- The Fed meets on Thursday and is expected to cut rates by 25 bps.
EUR/USD built on Monday’s marginal advance and rose further on Tuesday, reaching the area above the 1.0930 level, or new three-week highs, extending its auspicious start to the new trading week.
In addition, spot surpassed the critical 200-day Simple Moving Average near 1.0870, a positive technical signal that bodes well for the continuation of the recovery, at least in the very near term.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar lost further momentum, causing the US Dollar Index (DXY) to flirt with three-week lows in the mid-103.00s amidst a broad-based rebound in both US and German bond yields.
On the monetary policy front, a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is fully priced in for later in the week, as ongoing disinflation and signs of a cooling labour market support this expectation.
Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) recently implemented a 25-basis-point rate cut on October 17, bringing the Deposit Facility Rate down to 3.25%, as anticipated. ECB officials remain cautious on further rate moves, emphasising the need to monitor upcoming economic data.
Meanwhile, market participants should closely follow the developments from the US election, where bets seem to slightly lean towards a second term by Republican Donald Trump, which, according to the majority of opinions, should be supportive of a stronger US Dollar going ahead.
As both the Fed and ECB consider their next moves, EUR/USD’s direction will largely depend on broader economic trends. With the US economy currently outperforming the eurozone, the Greenback could remain strong in the near term, while a potential Trump win in the upcoming election might further bolster the Greenback.
In terms of market positioning, speculative net shorts in the euro rose to two-week highs, surpassing 50K contracts, amid a modest uptick in open interest.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Extra gains might propel EUR/USD to a November high of 1.0934 (November 5), ahead of the preliminary 100-day and 55-day SMAs of 1.0940 and 1.1008, respectively. The 2024 top of 1.1214 (September 25) comes next, prior to the 2023 peak of 1.1275 (July 18).
On the downside, first support is seen around the October low of 1.0760 (October 23), before the round level at 1.0700 and the June low of 1.0666 (June 26).
Meanwhile, if EUR/USD convincingly breaks above the 200-day SMA, the pair's outlook will brighten.
The four-hour chart indicates a continuation of the ongoing rebound. Against this, the first barrier is 1.0925, seconded by 1.0954 and then 1.0996. On the flip side, there is interim contention at the 100-SMA and the 55-SMA at 1.0846 and 1.0838, respectively, ahead of 1.0830. The relative strength index (RSI) improved past 64.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
