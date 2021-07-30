- EUR/USD extends the rally on persistent USD weakness.
- The latest FOMC event keep weighing on the dollar.
- Markets’ focus will be on EMU’s CPI, US PCE.
The bid bias around the European currency stays everything but abated so far on Friday, always helped by the perseverant downside in the US dollar and broad month-end flows.
In fact, the offered stance in the buck accelerated following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting, forcing the US Dollar Index (DXY) to recede to multi-week lows amidst muted activity in US yields.
Conditions do appear to be supportive of further upside in EUR/USD in the near term, with a potential test of the psychological 1.2000 mark now emerging on the horizon. However, the mega-dovish stance from the ECB is expected to be there to undermine any serious bull run in spot or even the resumption of the uptrend seen in the April-June period.
Later in the docket, preliminary inflation figures in the broader Euroland are due, while inflation tracked by the PCE will also grab interest in the US calendar.
Short-term Price Outlook
EUR/USD bounced off sharply from monthly lows in the mid-1.1700s and extends the upside to the boundaries of the round level at 1.1900. The continuation of the recovery could see the 1.1980 region retested in the not-so-distant future. In this area converges weekly highs, the 50- and 100-day SMAs and a Fibo retracement. Further north comes in the psychological 1.2000 mark, where also sits the critical 200-day SMA. A surpass of the latter should alleviate the selling pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
