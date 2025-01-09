EUR/USD marginally slides, resisting lower levels after three days of losses.

Fed minutes suggest cautious, gradual rate cuts, noting upward inflation risks.

Mixed US, Eurozone data: Germany's industrial output varies, Eurozone retail sales lag.

The EUR/USD pair hovers around familiar levels yet posted three days of losses yet clings to the 1.0300 figure unable to test the 1.02 handle. At the time of writing, the pair slides 0.14% as traders digest the latest round of data.

Euro clings to 1.0300 against a resurgent Dollar

The Greenback remains in the driver’s seat, propelled this time by the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes. They showed that further rate cuts are needed if data comes as expected, though they would continue to move “gradually toward a more neutral stance.” Most favored the December 25 basis points cut, though they acknowledged that inflation risks are tilted to the upside.

The minutes revealed that officials see inflation heading towards its 2% goal. Yet, they stated, "The effects of potential changes in trade and immigration policy suggested that the process could take longer than previously anticipated."

Aside from this, a scarce economic docket featured the December US Challenger Jobs report, which revealed that employers laid off 38,792 fewer people than in November’s 57,727.

Federal Reserve officials put aside traders' boredom and crossed the newswires. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman maintained a hawkish stance, saying the central bank should be cautious in adjusting interest rates. At the same time, Kansas City Fed Jeffrey Schmid added that rates are “near” neutral.

Earlier, Philadelphia Fed Patrick Harker revealed that the US central bank could pause amid uncertainty, while Boston Fed Susan Collins said the current outlook suggests a gradual approach to rate cuts.

Across the pond, Germany’s November Industrial Production improved to 1.5% MoM but plunged 2.8% YoY. The Eurozone (EU) revealed that Retail Sales came at 0.1% in November, missing estimates for a 0.4% gain.

Given the backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose by 0.16% up at 109.14. Market participants are expecting a less dovish Fed. The December 2025 Fed funds rate futures contract suggests the Fed could cut rates by 56 basis points (bps) towards the end of the year.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The EUR/USD daily chart indicates that the downtrend has paused after forming a 'tweezers top' pattern. Nevertheless, sellers could not exert pressure below 1.0300, allowing the pair to consolidate between 1.0300 and 1.0350. A drop below 1.0300 would expose initial support at 1.0272, with further downside targeting the January 2 swing low of 1.0222.

Conversely, if buyers reclaim 1.0350, and that might pave the way for a test of 1.0400.