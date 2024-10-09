- EUR/USD tumbled to fresh lows near 1.0930 ahead of US CPI.
- The US Dollar advanced to multi-week highs back by higher yields.
- The next salient event in the FX world will be the US CPI on Thursday.
EUR/USD accelerated its losses on Wednesday and revisited the 1.0930 region, an area also coincident with the provisional 100-day SMA.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) gathered extra steam, helped by further gains in US yields across the curve, taking the US Dollar Index (DXY) to new multi-week peaks in levels just shy of the 103.00 hurdle.
In addition, the FOMC Minutes also supported the greenback. On this, the Minutes of the September 18 meeting said that a "substantial majority" of rate-setters advocated easing monetary policy with a 50 basis point reduction. However, there was widespread agreement that this step did not bind the Fed to a certain rate of future reduction. In addition, officials felt the rate cut would better match policy with recent inflation and labour market developments.
On the monetary policy side, market expectations continue to lean towards a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its November 7 event, as the likelihood of a significant rate cut has diminished, especially after September’s stronger-than-expected US jobs report.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently reaffirmed a data-dependent approach to future rate decisions, suggesting that the pace of rate reductions could slow down.
Elsewhere within the Fed, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan expressed support for last month's significant interest rate cut but advocated for smaller reductions moving forward due to ongoing inflation risks and economic uncertainties. Similarly, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson highlighted that the half-point rate cut was aimed at maintaining a strong labour market, despite the continued decline in inflation.
Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) adopted a more cautious tone at its recent meeting, due to both inflationary and economic concerns. ECB President Christine Lagarde recently emphasized that while inflation remains elevated in the Eurozone, restrictive monetary policies are starting to ease, potentially stimulating growth. The ECB aims to reach its 2% inflation target by 2025.
More on the ECB: board member Yannis Stournaras said he supports two interest rate cuts this year and expects further easing in 2025. Francois Villeroy also indicated that a rate cut is highly likely next week. However, Peter Kazimir expressed scepticism about the need for an imminent cut, citing the importance of upcoming data before the December meeting. Meanwhile, Gabriel Makhlouf highlighted upside risks to inflation from strong wage growth and persistent service inflation, despite expectations for inflation to meet the 2% target by late next year.
Recent data showed that Eurozone inflation, as measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), fell below the ECB's target in September, reaching 1.8% year-on-year. This has only reinforced the belief that the ECB might implement further rate cuts in the coming months.
With both the Fed and the ECB likely to enact more rate cuts, the outlook for EUR/USD remains closely tied to macroeconomic trends. In this context, the US economy is expected to outperform its European counterpart, which could lend additional strength to the US Dollar.
Regarding market positioning, speculators reduced their net long positions in the Euro to the lowest levels since late August, while commercial traders scaled back their net short positions to a six-week low, accompanied by a slight decrease in open interest, according to the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ending October 1.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Further falls may cause the EUR/USD to challenge the October low of 1.0935 (October 9), which is ahead of the weekly low of 1.0881 (August 8).
On the upside, the 55-day SMA at 1.1034 serves as a temporary barrier ahead of the 2024 high of 1.1214 (September 25), followed by the 2023 peak of 1.1275 (July 18) and the 1.1300 round mark.
Meanwhile, the pair's upward trend is projected to continue as long as it remains above the crucial 200-day SMA at 1.0873.
The four-hour chart now displays an intensification of the downward trend. Against that, initial contention aligns at 1.0935, followed by 1.0913, and finally 1.0881. On the upside, initial resistance comes at 1.0996, ahead of the 55-SMA of 1.1049 and then 1.1082. The relative strength index (RSI) decreased to about 26.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on tap comes the 200-day SMA
There was no respite for the downside pressure in AUD/USD on Wednesday, as spot retreated for the fifth day in a row and challenged the key support region around 0.6700 on the back of the unabated upside pressure in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: Extra retracements appear in the pipeline
EUR/USD rapidly left behind two consecutive daily advances and tumbled to new two-day lows near 1.0930 in response to the continuation of the buying interest in the Greenback prior to the release of US CPI data on Thursday.
Gold loses its shine, approaches $2,600
Spot Gold fell to $2,604.66 on Tuesday, bouncing modestly afterwards. The XAU/USD pair nears such a low early in the American session as investors await the FOMC Meeting Minutes and Fedspeak.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stay put as market faces potential supply overhang from Bitfinex and US
BTC/USD (Source: Peter Brandt via X) According to popular trader Peter Brandt, Bitcoin could rally to $135,000 in August/September 2025 as the top digital asset often starts posting significant gains in post-half of halving cycles.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.