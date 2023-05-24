Share:

EUR/USD

The Euro is holding within the range which extends into fourth consecutive day, pressured by the base of thickening daily cloud, but so far unable to clearly break through freshly established base at 1.0760 zone.

Near-term action remains biased lower, due to prevailing risk aversion, but looking for fresh direction signals.

The minutes of Fed’s last policy meeting is the key event today, as traders seek more information about the central bank’s interest rate path.

Also, results of debt ceiling talks are expected to impact pair’s performance.

Conflicting daily studies lack direction signal, with break of supports at 1.0760/37 (base / Fibo 61.8% of 1.0516/1.1095) to signal bearish continuation, while penetration of daily cloud (base lays at 1.0796) and extension through falling daily Tenkan-sen (1.0841) would generate initial reversal signal, which will require verification on lift above cloud top (1.0874).

The pair is on track for strong monthly fall in May and bearish engulfing is forming on monthly chart, which would add to negative outlook.

Res: 1.0796; 1.0841; 1.0874; 1.0921

Sup: 1.0737; 1.0700; 1.0652; 1.0631

Share: Feed news

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto losses near 1.0760 after FOMC minutes

EUR/USD holds onto losses near 1.0760 after FOMC minutes

EUR/USD rose marginally following the release of the FOMC minutes, moving slightly away from the eight-week lows it reached during European hours at 1.0745. The US Dollar pulled back modestly following the minutes, which showed a division among policymakers regarding support for further rate hikes

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains under 1.2400 following Fed’s minutes

GBP/USD remains under 1.2400 following Fed’s minutes

GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure following the release of the FOMC minutes, which showed some divisions among policymakers about further rate hikes. The pair is headed towards its lowest daily close since early April.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD aims to break the monthly low at $1,951.92 Premium

Gold: XAU/USD aims to break the monthly low at $1,951.92

Risk aversion weighs on financial markets, with the US Dollar making the most of it. XAU/USD is down for the day and pressuring daily lows in the $1,956 price zone, fueled by comments from United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Gold News

How whale activity fuels Bitcoin cycles: a 2017 vs. 2023 comparison

How whale activity fuels Bitcoin cycles: a 2017 vs. 2023 comparison

Bitcoin (BTC) price cycles are structured around halving events that occur once roughly every four years, when rewards to miners are cut in half.

Read more

High inflation to force Bank Of England's rate hike hand

High inflation to force Bank Of England's rate hike hand

The U.K.'s April CPI data surprised to the upside, with headline inflation and energy prices receding less than expected. Perhaps even more importantly, for now underlying price pressures still appear to be intensifying as both core inflation and services inflation quickened. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures