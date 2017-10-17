EUR/USD Options: Investors eyeing completion of Head & Shoulders pattern
The EUR/USD pair left another lower high at 1.1879 last week and fell to a 6-day low of 1.1755 levels this Tuesday morning.
The widening of the US-German 10-year yield spread seems to have weighed over the common currency. The daily chart below shows the spot could be forming a bigger head-and-shoulders reversal pattern.
Daily chart
The chart shows:
- A rejection at the confluence of 50-DMA (red line) and head-and-shoulders neckline last week. The small head-and-shoulders reversal was confirmed on September 26.
- A bigger head-and-shoulders is in the making. The neckline support is seen around 1.1668 levels.
- Stochastic and RSI favor further losses in the pair.
- The 100-day moving average is still sloping upwards.
Technical view - the spot looks set to extend losses to head-and-shoulders neckline support of 1.1668. A break lower appears unlikely, given the 100-day moving average is still sloping higher...
EUR/USD November expiry options data published by the CME shows adds credence to the bearish technical view.
EUR/USD EUUX7 Open Interest Change: Current (Oct 16 - Prelim) vs Oct 10
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|51,764
|4,175
|8,777
|102
|42,987
|4,073
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|47,060
|2,283
|6,817
|47
|40,243
|2,236
- Over the last week, the open interest/open positions in the put options increased by 4175 contracts. Meanwhile, the open interest in call options has gone up by 2283 contracts.
- Clearly, the cheap out of the money put options are preferred as a hedge against a potential sell-off in EUR on Catalan crisis.
Open interest chart
Max open interest build up is seen in 1.20 call and 1.1650 put.
View
- The EUR/USD pair is likely to test 1.1650 (head-and-shoulders neckline support at 1.1668 + big build-up in 1.1650 Put).
- On the higher side, a break above 1.20 would accelerate gains in the EUR/USD spot as call sellers would be forced to unwind their short positions.
