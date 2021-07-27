The EUR/USD could move up if the 1.1700 holds. At this point, the pair is at support.
The zone is just above the M L3 camarilla pivot. We can see that the price has made 3 higher lows and on a daily TF this looks bullish. From the R:R perspective, we could see a good trading opportunity towards 1.1968 levels. Watch for a bounce and continuation if the market keeps the price above 1.1700.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
