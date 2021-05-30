Hi Traders,
The EUR/USD is building a bearish reversal. Price is making a bullish ABC zigzag in wave 2 after completing 5 bearish waves in wave 1. The GBP/USD is in a range and the breakout is key. But a bearish reversal also seems to be the main scenario.
EUR/USD & GBP/USD Overview
The EUR/USD is testing the Fibonacci retracement resistance levels of the wave 2. A bearish bounce and breakout could confirm a reversal.
The GBP/USD remains choppy. The trend lines are key for a breakout north or south.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 29 May - 4 June 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.
- Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down
- Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail
EUR/USD & GBP/USD Video
Good trading,
Chris Svorcik
CTA
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
