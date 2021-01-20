EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2105
- Joe Biden has become the 46th US President, Wall Street hits record highs.
- The focus shifts to the European Central Bank monetary policy decision.
- EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish, could accelerate its slump on a break below 1.2060.
The EUR/USD pair closed the day in the red around the 1.2110 level, with the market sentiment still in positive mode but the greenback trading unevenly across the FX board. The absence of first-tier macroeconomic data seems to be leaving investors clueless on where to go next. Meanwhile, stocks surged in Europe and the US, but Treasury yields were unable to catch directional strength.
The EU published the final versions of its December inflation, which was confirmed at -0.3% YoY. In the US, Joe Biden has been sworn as the 46th President in a quiet ceremony. This Thursday, the European Central Bank is announcing its latest decision on monetary policy. The central bank is expected to leave its policy unchanged this time, although policymakers will likely paint a gloomy picture due to the persistent setback attributed to the ongoing pandemic.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair continues to trade between Fibonacci levels, offering a neutral-to-bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is barely above a still bearish 20 SMA, while below the longer ones, which have lost their bullish strength. Technical indicators are directionless, the Momentum around its 100 level and the RSI around 44. failing to provide directional clues. Chances of a steeper decline will increase on a break below 1.2060, the 38.2% retracement of the November/January rally.
Support levels: 1.2060 1.2020 1.1970
Resistance levels: 1.2170 1.2225 1.2260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.7700, further gains depending on employment data
AUD/USD surged as Wall Street hit record highs in Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
USD/JPY under pressure ahead of BOJ’s monetary policy decision
USD/JPY resumed its decline after failing to advance beyond 104.00. Pressure mounts as investors await for the Bank of Japan.
XAU/USD in tug-of-war between clashing investment properties
The price of gold is trading at $1,869.13 at the time of writing, travelling between a low of $1,832.57 and $1,870.48 on the day so far. Markets flipped risk on this Wednesday in anticipation of Joe Biden's swearing-in as the 46th president of the US.
Bitcoin Cash price must defend crucial support level for another leg up to $600
Bitcoin Cash saw a massive 150% bull rally that started on December 2020 and peaked at $629 on January 10. The digital asset has experienced a healthy correction since then and aims for a new higher high.
US Dollar Index: Upside target remains at 91.00
DXY met buyers in the 90.30 region earlier on Wednesday and now resumes the upside to the 90.50/55 band.