EUR/USD trades at its lowest level in over a year below 1.0500.

The technical outlook suggests that the pair is about to turn oversold.

Investors await PMI data releases from Germany, the Eurozone and the US.

EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session on Thursday and touched its lowest level since October 2023 below 1.0500. The pair struggles to find a foothold early Friday as investors await key macroeconomic data releases.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.59% 0.40% 0.37% -0.81% -0.61% 0.49% -0.19% EUR -0.59% -0.03% -0.13% -1.29% -1.05% 0.00% -0.67% GBP -0.40% 0.03% -0.08% -1.26% -1.02% 0.04% -0.64% JPY -0.37% 0.13% 0.08% -1.19% -0.91% 0.17% -0.49% CAD 0.81% 1.29% 1.26% 1.19% 0.23% 1.31% 0.63% AUD 0.61% 1.05% 1.02% 0.91% -0.23% 1.07% 0.38% NZD -0.49% -0.01% -0.04% -0.17% -1.31% -1.07% -0.67% CHF 0.19% 0.67% 0.64% 0.49% -0.63% -0.38% 0.67% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials on Thursday, forcing EUR/USD to turn south in the second half of the day.

"Over the next year, it feels like rates will end up a fair bit lower than they are today," Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said and argued that it may make sense to slow the pace of interest rate cuts as the Fed gets close to where rates will settle.

Preliminary November HCOB Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from Germany and the Eurozone will be featured in the European economic calendar. In case Services PMI unexpectedly falls into the contraction territory below 50 either in Germany or the Eurozone, the immediate reaction could cause the Euro to weaken further against its major rivals.

Later in the day, S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI data for the US will be watched closely by market participants. If the Manufacturing PMI recovers above 50 and the Services PMI comes in near October's final print of 55, the USD could preserve its strength heading into the weekend and force EUR/USD to stretch lower.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades near the mid-point of the descending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays close to 30, suggesting that the pair could stage a technical correction before falling further.

On the upside, 1.0500 (former support, static level) aligns as first resistance before 1.0540 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)) and 1.0570 (50-period SMA, upper limit of the descending channel). Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.0400 (lower limit of the descending channel) and 1.0360 (static level from May 2023).