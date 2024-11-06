EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers dominate action as USD rallies on Tump's projected victory

EUR/USD dropped to a fresh multi-month low early Wednesday.

The US Dollar rallied on news of Donald Trump retaking battleground states.

The technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday and touched its lowest level since late June near 1.0700. Although the pair recovered a portion of its daily losses, it's still down more than 1% on the day, trading below 1.0800.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.66% 0.08% 1.20% -0.18% -0.35% 0.36% 0.77% EUR -0.66% -0.61% 0.10% -1.22% -0.68% -0.69% -0.28% GBP -0.08% 0.61% 0.46% -0.62% -0.07% -0.08% 0.32% JPY -1.20% -0.10% -0.46% -1.36% -0.98% -0.62% -0.13% CAD 0.18% 1.22% 0.62% 1.36% 0.04% 0.53% 0.95% AUD 0.35% 0.68% 0.07% 0.98% -0.04% -0.00% 0.39% NZD -0.36% 0.69% 0.08% 0.62% -0.53% 0.00% 0.40% CHF -0.77% 0.28% -0.32% 0.13% -0.95% -0.39% -0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

News of Donald Trump retaking battleground states Georgia and North Carolina triggered a US Dollar (USD) rally early Wednesday. After capturing Pennsylvania as well, Trump's victory is all but officially confirmed. According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump currently has secured 267 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House. In Michigan and Wisconsin, two other key states yet to be called, Trump remains in the lead.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day at around 4.4%, further supporting the USD. Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 1.8% and 2.4%. In case risk flows dominate the action in the second half of the day, the USD rally could lose steam, opening the door for a rebound in EUR/USD.

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve will announce monetary policy decisions and it's widely expected to cut the interest rate by 25 basis points.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains below 40 after recovering from 30, suggesting that the bearish outlook remains unchanged following a technical correction.

On the downside, 1.0700 (static level) aligns as first support before 1.0670 (static level) and 1.0600 (static level). In case EUR/USD manages to clear 1.0800 (static level) and start using this level as support, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could be seen as the next significant resistance at 1.0870.