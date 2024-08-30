EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers could retain control in case 1.1100 resistance holds

EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel below 1.1100 on Friday.

The pair could extend its losses if it breaks below 1.1050-1.1040 support area.

US July PCE inflation will be watched closely by market participants.

Following a two-day decline, EUR/USD stays relatively quiet and fluctuates in a narrow band below 1.1100 in the European morning. The technical picture suggests that the bearish bias remains unchanged as investors' attention turns to key inflation figures.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.91% 0.14% 0.43% -0.28% -0.23% -0.67% -0.07% EUR -0.91% -0.81% -0.47% -1.17% -1.22% -1.56% -0.95% GBP -0.14% 0.81% 0.25% -0.43% -0.42% -0.80% -0.20% JPY -0.43% 0.47% -0.25% -0.69% -0.58% -0.87% -0.40% CAD 0.28% 1.17% 0.43% 0.69% 0.04% -0.35% 0.22% AUD 0.23% 1.22% 0.42% 0.58% -0.04% -0.35% 0.24% NZD 0.67% 1.56% 0.80% 0.87% 0.35% 0.35% 0.61% CHF 0.07% 0.95% 0.20% 0.40% -0.22% -0.24% -0.61% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US helped the US Dollar (USD) build on Wednesday recovery gains and caused EUR/USD to drop to its weakest level in over a week. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced that the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter got revised higher to 3% from 2.8% in the previous estimate. Additionally, the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits came in at 231,000 in the week ending August 24, down slightly from 233,000 in the previous week.

Eurostat will release the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) data for August. Soft inflation figures from Germany caused the Euro to come under modest bearish pressure on Thursday. Hence, investors are unlikely to react to the Eurozone figures.

In the second half of the day, the BEA will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for July, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation.

The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to rise 0.2% on a monthly basis. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently seeing a 33% probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate cut in September. A stronger-than-forecast increase in the monthly core PCE Price Index could cause investors to refrain from pricing in a large rate cut and help the USD preserve its strength heading into the weekend. On the other hand, a reading of 0.1% or lower could help EUR/USD edge higher.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 and the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) remains below the 50-period SMA after completing a bearish cross. On the downside, 1.1050-1.1040 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as key support area before 1.1000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0965 (200-period SMA).

Immediate resistance is located at 1.1100 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) before 1.1125-1.1135 (20-period SMA, 50 period SMA) and 1.1160 (static level).