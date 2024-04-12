EUR/USD slumped to a fresh 2024-low below 1.0700.

Dovish comments from ECB officials weigh on the Euro.

The USD preserves its strength as markets expect a further delay in the Fed policy pivot.

EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since November below 1.0700. Although the pair's technical outlook points to oversold conditions, it might be risky to bet on a Euro rebound amid diverging European Central Bank (ECB) and Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policies.

The ECB left key rates unchanged as expected following the April policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated the data-dependent approach to policy and refrained from confirming a rate cut in June. Nevertheless, citing three sources, Reuters reported that ECB policymakers were still expecting a rate cut in June.

Meanwhile, Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said that he supports the divergence from the Fed's policies and called for four ECB rate cuts in 2024. Additionally, ECB policymaker Madis Muller noted that there were signs of the economy strengthening and added that slower inflation had raised the chances of a reduction in key rates in June.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 1.38% 0.87% 0.88% 0.80% 1.01% 0.39% 1.02% EUR -1.37% -0.49% -0.48% -0.59% -0.34% -0.97% -0.34% GBP -0.88% 0.52% 0.02% -0.07% 0.16% -0.49% 0.15% CAD -0.88% 0.49% -0.02% -0.07% 0.15% -0.50% 0.13% AUD -0.81% 0.60% 0.06% 0.08% 0.24% -0.41% 0.19% JPY -1.03% 0.37% -0.13% -0.13% -0.25% -0.61% 0.02% NZD -0.39% 0.98% 0.48% 0.50% 0.38% 0.64% 0.62% CHF -1.01% 0.37% -0.15% -0.13% -0.23% 0.01% -0.64% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

On the other hand, market participants see a nearly 80% probability that the Fed interest rate will remain unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% after the June policy meeting. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Thursday that the latest inflation data did not increase his confidence that disinflation is spreading in the economy.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped to 20, highlighting oversold conditions in the near term.

1.0700 (static level, former 2024-low support) aligns as first resistance for EUR/USD. In case the pair stabilizes above that level, 1.0730 (static level) and 1.0770 (static level) could be seen as next hurdles.

On the downside, 1.0660 (static level from November) could be seen as next support before 1.0600 (psychological level) and 1.0550 (static level from October).