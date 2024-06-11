EUR/USD Current price: 1.0736
- Asian and European shares edged lower, reflecting the sour market mood.
- European Central Bank officials maintain the hawkish stance after trimming rates.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish and en route to pierce the 1.0700 mark.
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh one-month low of 1.0723. The market mood remains sour, as reflected by the poor performance of equities. Wall Street managed to post modest gains on the first day of the week, but its Asian and European counterparts turned south. Chinese shares led the decline at the beginning of the day amid resurgent concerns about the real estate market and a sharp decline in metal-related shares.
The poor mood keeps backing demand for the US Dollar, albeit gains are limited ahead of critical events scheduled for Wednesday. The United States (US) will start the day by publishing the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, while later in the day, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its decision on monetary policy. The FOMC will also deliver fresh economic forecasts through the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that the ECB’s June rate cut marked a “decisive orientation,” adding that policymakers remain confident they will bring inflation to the 2% target by 2025. Also, ECB’s Government Council member Gedimias Simkus said it is too early to declare victory over inflation but noted that they could trim interest rates further if they are sure the 2% goal will be met.
Data-wise, the US published the NFIB Business Optimism Index, which improved in May to 90.5, beating expectations of 89.8. The macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer in the upcoming session, although another ECB speaker, Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board Frank Elderson, is scheduled to speak in the American session.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is at risk of falling further. The daily chart shows the pair keeps trading below all its moving averages, with a flat 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing dynamic resistance in the 1.0790 price zone. At the same time, the 20 SMA turned lower, in line with the increased selling interest, remaining above the 100 and 200 SMA. Finally, the Momentum indicator has stabilized within negative levels, as EUR/USD holds above its recent low, although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator keeps heading south, currently at around 40.
In the near term, EUR/USD bearish potential is even clearer. The 4-hour chart shows technical indicators heading firmly lower within oversold readings as the pair extends its slide below all its moving averages. The 20 SMA gained downward momentum after crossing below the 100 SMA and is about to extend its slide below the 200 SMA, reflecting sellers’ strength.
Support levels: 1.0695 1.0650 1.0610
Resistance levels: 1.0790 1.0840 1.0885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: There is an important resistance at 0.6700
AUD/USD advanced markedly on Wednesday, although the sharp advance failed to surpass the 0.6700 barrier on a sustainable fashion on the back of the weaker US Dollar and ahead of key Australian labour market figures.
EUR/USD reclaims the 1.0800 mark and beyond
The resurgence of the strong selling pressure in the Greenback sponsored a move to three-day highs near 1.0850 in EUR/USD, although part of that advance ran out of steam as the US session drew to a close.
Gold faces some pressure and revisits $2,320
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias above the $2,300 mark per troy ounce after the Fed left its rates unchanged and Chief Powell's press conference is under way.
Ethereum poised for recovery following increased exchange outflows
Ethereum (ETH) is up more than 3% on Wednesday following huge exchange outflows, increased whale buying pressure and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May reporting reduced inflation.
Walking the tightrope: The Fed's struggle with dual economic objectives
The binary aspect of monetary policy is problematic. That is, monetary policy is a blunt tool that can be directed at either stimulating economic activity or suppressing it.