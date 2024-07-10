- EUR/USD traded with a mild bid bias around 1.0820.
- The Greenback navigated a vacillating session ahead of the US CPI.
- There was no news from Powell’s second testimony.
The US Dollar (USD) alternated gains with losses on Wednesday, prompting the USD Index (DXY) to end the session barely changed from the previous day’s closing levels.
This irresolute price action in the Greenback motivated EUR/USD to also hover around the 1.0820 region, up marginally for the day, as investors digested the second Congressional testimony by Chair Jerome Powell before Congress.
While Powell’s message largely matched his previous comments, he suggested that he was not yet ready to conclude that inflation was sustainably decreasing to 2%, though he expressed "some confidence" that it was heading in that direction.
Following Powell’s testimony, the macroeconomic environment remained relatively stable on both sides of the Atlantic. That is, while the European Central Bank (ECB) is contemplating further rate cuts beyond the summer, with market expectations suggesting two additional cuts by the end of the year, there is ongoing debate among investors about whether the Fed will implement one or two rate cuts this year, despite the Fed's current projection of a single cut, likely in December.
According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is approximately a 74% chance of interest rate cuts in September, rising to nearly 96% by December.
The ECB's rate cut in June, combined with the Fed's decision to maintain rates, has widened the policy divergence between the two central banks. This divergence could potentially lead to further weakening of EUR/USD in the short term.
However, the prospects of economic recovery in the Eurozone, along with signs of cooling in some key US economic indicators, may mitigate this disparity and occasionally support the pair in the near future.
Moving forward, market participants should closely follow the release of US inflation figures tracked by the CPI on Thursday, as those readings could impact on the timing of the interest rate cut by the Fed.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
EUR/USD is expected to meet its initial up-barrier at the July peak of 1.0845 (July 8), followed by the weekly high of 1.0852 (June 12) and the June top of 1.0916 (June 4). If the pair breaks above this level, it might bring the March peak of 1.0981 (March 8) back into focus, followed by the psychological 1.1000 mark.
If bears regain the upper hand, spot may approach the 200-day SMA at 1.0800 before falling to a low of 1.0666 on June 26. From here, the May low of 1.0649 (May 1) leads to the 2024 bottom of 1.0601 (April 16).
Looking at the big picture, it appears that additional gains are on the way if the important 200-day SMA is consistently surpassed.
So far, the 4-hour chart shows some gradual recovery. The 200-SMA at 1.0783 provides the initial contention, followed by the 55-SMA at 1.0781 and finally 1.0709. On the upside, the initial obstacle is at 1.0845, followed by 1.0852 and 1.0902. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has decreased to about 53.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains bid above 0.6570
AUD/USD advanced marginally and maintained its constructive stance unchanged above the key 0.6700 barrier on the back of the erratic US Dollar and ahead of key releases on Thursday.
EUR/USD points to some consolidation ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD left behind two consecutive daily pullbacks and managed to stay afloat in the low-1.0800s as investors digested Powell’s testimony and shifted their attention to US inflation figures due on Thursday.
Gold looking to challenge the $2,400 mark
Gold prices maintain their modestly positive position around the $2,380 per ounce troy, on the back of the resumption of fresh selling pressure in the US Dollar.
XRP could reach $17 by 2025 per analyst, SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit ruling awaited
Ripple (XRP) traders are awaiting the final ruling in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against the payment remittance firm. A pro-crypto attorney, Fred Rispoli, informed market participants that a ruling is likely by July 31 2024, through a tweet on X.
Still unstoppable? The U.S. consumer in five charts
Betting against the U.S. consumer has not been a winning strategy in recent years. Sustained spending has upended recession calls and kept up sufficient demand in the service sector to prevent prices there from falling quickly enough to justify rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.