EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1727
- The focus is on US President Joe Biden’s announcement on spending.
- US ADP survey came in at 517K, missing expectations but well above the previous one.
- EUR/USD is still under strong selling pressure and poised to extend its decline.
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a fresh 2021 low of 1.1703, as demand for the greenback paused ahead of US President Joe Biden’s speech. The pair peaked at 1.1747 following comments from the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said that short-term economic moves wouldn’t guide policymakers. “The market can test us as much as they want,” she said, adding that the central bank will adjust its monetary policy as needed depending on financial conditions.
However, the pair was unable to extend its advance and slowly grinds lower ahead of Wall Street’s opening, helped by the ruling cautious mood. The US has just published the March ADP survey on private jobs creation, which resulted at 517K below the 550K expected but much better than the previous 176K. The focus remains on President Biden, expected to announce an up to $ 3 trillion spending program.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has corrected oversold conditions and is poised to extend its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that sellers keep appearing on approaches to a bearish 20 SMA, which heads firmly lower below the longer ones. Technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative levels, in line with another leg south.
Support levels: 1.1705 1.1665 1.1620
Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1810 1.1850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.17 after data, ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, but off the highs, as markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. US ADP NFP also fell short with 517K.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.