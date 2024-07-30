- EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0800 after posting losses on Monday.
- June Consumer Price Index data from Germany will be watched closely by investors.
- The pair faces key support area at 1.0800-1.0810.
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Monday and fell to its weakest level in three weeks near 1.0800. Although the pair managed to erase a small portion of its losses, it is having a tough time gathering recovery momentum ahead of Tuesday's key macroeconomic data releases.
Euro PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.31%
|0.08%
|0.67%
|0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|0.32%
|EUR
|-0.31%
|-0.26%
|0.35%
|-0.18%
|-0.36%
|-0.40%
|0.03%
|GBP
|-0.08%
|0.26%
|0.58%
|0.05%
|-0.10%
|-0.13%
|0.29%
|JPY
|-0.67%
|-0.35%
|-0.58%
|-0.58%
|-0.73%
|-0.75%
|-0.30%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|0.18%
|-0.05%
|0.58%
|-0.17%
|-0.22%
|0.23%
|AUD
|0.09%
|0.36%
|0.10%
|0.73%
|0.17%
|-0.01%
|0.39%
|NZD
|0.09%
|0.40%
|0.13%
|0.75%
|0.22%
|0.01%
|0.43%
|CHF
|-0.32%
|-0.03%
|-0.29%
|0.30%
|-0.23%
|-0.39%
|-0.43%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
The cautious mood at the beginning of the week helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its major rivals. In the second half of the day, the mixed action seen in Wall Street allowed the USD to preserve its strength and limited EUR/USD's rebound.
Early Tuesday, the data from Germany showed that the Gross Domestic Product contracted at an annual rate of 0.1% in the second quarter. This reading, however, failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Germany's Destatis will release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July later in the session. Investors expect the CPI to rise 0.2% on a monthly basis following the 0.1% increase recorded in June. A stronger-than-forecast monthly CPI reading could help the Euro find demand with the immediate reaction. Nevertheless, investors could refrain from taking large positions based on this data alone, especially ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the US economic docket will feature Conference Board's Consumer Confidence data for July and JOLTS Job Openings for June. If there is a significant increase in job openings, the USD could hold its ground and weigh on EUR/USD.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays well below 50 despite edging slightly higher in the European morning on Tuesday.
EUR/USD holds above the 1.0800-1.0810 support area, where the 100-day and the 200-day SMAs are located. If this support fails, 1.0740 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as next bearish target before 1.0700 (psychological level, static level).
On the upside, first resistance aligns at 1.0840 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) ahead of 1.0860 (100-period SMA) and 1.0880 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).
GDP FAQs
A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the rate of growth of its economy over a given period of time, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q1 of 2023, or to the same period in the previous year, e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q2 of 2022. Annualized quarterly GDP figures extrapolate the growth rate of the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can be misleading, however, if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last all year – such as happened in the first quarter of 2020 at the outbreak of the covid pandemic, when growth plummeted.
A higher GDP result is generally positive for a nation’s currency as it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting higher foreign investment. By the same token, when GDP falls it is usually negative for the currency. When an economy grows people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors, thus helping the local currency appreciate.
When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next target comes at the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD managed to make a U-turn and reverse the earlier pullback to fresh lows near 0.6480, reclaiming the area beyond 0.6500 the figure on the back of further losses in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD sees the glass half-full after the Fed
EUR/USD left behind part of the weekly retracement and flirted with the mid-1.0800s in response to the increased selling pressure in the Greenback after Chair Powell hinted at a September rate cut.
Gold rises to daily highs as Powell unveils a probable rate cut
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias, and climbs to fresh tops past $2,430 per ounce troy after a September rate cut remains on the table.
Ripple rallies on hope of lawsuit win, XRP extends gains to $0.65
Ripple (XRP) is making headlines for the anticipated final ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. The lawsuit and SEC’s stance on XRP has acted as an influential market mover for XRP since the beginning.
FOMC: 'Twas the meeting before rate cuts
As was widely anticipated, the FOMC left the fed funds rate unchanged at the conclusion of today's meeting, but it opened the door to potentially easing policy at its next meeting on September 18.