EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1211
- US Federal Reserve’s head Powell cautiously optimistic about the economy.
- EU inflation recovered to 0.3% YoY in June, according to preliminary estimates.
- EUR/USD at risk of falling, immediate support at 1.1170.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to hold above the 1.1200 level ahead of the US opening, as the greenback is generally stronger against its major rivals, on the back of encouraging words from Fed’s chief Jerome Powell. While he remarked the “extraordinary uncertainty” to the economic outlook related to the ongoing pandemic, some macroeconomic figures are pointing in the right direction. Cautious but optimistic, the Fed’s chief provided support to the greenback.
The EU published the preliminary estimate of June inflation, which rose by 0.3% when compared to a year earlier, better than anticipated. The core reading, however, retreated to 0.8% as expected. The US session will bring Chicago PMI for June, foreseen at 45, and Consumer Confidence. As mentioned, US Fed’s Powell will testify alongside Treasury Secretary Mnuchin.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair continues to trade within familiar levels, offering a neutral-to-bearish short-term stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains below all of its moving averages, with a bearish 20 SMA capping advances. Technical indicators head lower, although the Momentum remains around its midline, indicating limited selling interest.
Support levels: 1.1170 1.1125 1.1080
Resistance levels: 1.1230 1.1270 1.1310
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.12 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.12, off the highs, but on course for the second positive monthly close. Concerns about the spread of coronavirus dominate markets. Eurozone inflation beat expectations and US consumer confidence beat expectations with 98.1 points.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.23 after GDP downgrade, Johnson's speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.23 after UK GDP was downgraded from -2% to -2.2% in the first quarter. The United Kingdom reimposes restrictions on Leicester. PM Johnson laid out new infrastructure spending plans.
Canadian economy contracts by 11.6% in April
Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Canada contracted by 11.6% in April, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Tuesday. This reading followed March's decline of 7.5% (revised from 7.2%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation for a fall of 13%.
Gold price surges above $1,780, new multi-year high amid end-of-quarter flows
Gold prices have hit a new multi-year high above $1,781 as money managers rush to adjust their portfolios ahead of the end of the month and quarter.
WTI prints mild losses below $40.00, focus on API stockpile data
WTI fails to justify pullback from $39.30, recedes from four-day low. Fears of US-China tussle, virus woes upend recovery moves despite upbeat PMIs from Beijing. Risk catalysts, API weekly inventories will offer fresh impulse.