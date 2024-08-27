EUR/USD extends its sideways grind below 1.1200 early Tuesday.

US stock index futures trade modestly higher in the European session.

CB Consumer Confidence Index data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow band above 1.1150 after posting small losses on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the improving risk mood could make it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to extend its rebound and help the pair hold its ground.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.78% -1.73% -1.02% -1.20% -0.73% -2.02% -1.76% EUR 0.78% -0.96% -0.24% -0.41% 0.07% -0.94% -1.00% GBP 1.73% 0.96% 0.75% 0.56% 1.05% 0.00% -0.04% JPY 1.02% 0.24% -0.75% -0.17% 0.29% -0.73% -0.78% CAD 1.20% 0.41% -0.56% 0.17% 0.47% -0.53% -0.60% AUD 0.73% -0.07% -1.05% -0.29% -0.47% -1.01% -1.07% NZD 2.02% 0.94% -0.01% 0.73% 0.53% 1.01% -0.07% CHF 1.76% 1.00% 0.04% 0.78% 0.60% 1.07% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

After the data from the US showed on Monday that Durable Goods Orders increased by 9.9% in July, the USD gathered strength and caused EUR/USD to edge lower. Later in the day, dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco Mary Daly limited the USD's gains.

"The time to adjust policy is upon us," Daly said and noted that it's hard to think of anything that could derail a rate cut in September.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be the only noteworthy data featured in the US economic calendar later in the day. A significant improvement in consumer sentiment could support the USD with the immediate reaction but investors are unlikely to take large positions based on this data alone.

In the meantime, US stock index futures gain between 0.1% and 0.25% in the European morning on Tuesday. A bullish opening in Wall Street could support EUR/USD in the second half of the day.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish stance remains unchanged, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holding comfortably above 60 after correcting from overbought levels. Additionally, EUR/USD stays afloat above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) while trading within the ascending regression channel coming from early August.

On the upside, 1.1200 (static level, psychological level) aligns as first resistance before 1.1240 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1260 (static level from July 2023).

Supports for EUR/USD could be seen at 1.1160-1.1150 (mid-point of the ascending channel, 20-period SMA), 1.1100 (lower limit of the ascending channel, 50-period SMA) and 1.1060 (static level).